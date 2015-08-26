Over the years New Millennium Writings has published so many remarkable writers. One the best parts of celebrating our 20th Anniversary has been checking in with past winners to find out what they've been up to. We'll be sharing more updates in coming months and we hope you enjoy this first Winners Revisited.
BK Loren of Lafayette, CO, won the $1,000 Fiction Prize for her story "Cerberus Sleeps" (Issue 20, 2011)
NMW: Where are you these days and what are you working on?
Loren: I'm working on a screenplay for my novel THEFT which has been optioned for film by a director whom I admire and like as a person. I'm also working on a second novel and a nonfiction book. I don't talk about the specifics of my works in progress, but I'm loving the process, and process is what it's all about for me.
NMW: What's currently bringing you the most joy in life?
Loren: The other day, I saw a baby goat enter this world for the first time. The night sky in a place so dark that the stars overtake the darkness makes me shiver with joy. I'm grateful to be alive at the same time as all the other people on this planet, and particularly happy to be alive alongside of those I know and love. It's an accident that we (all of us) are sharing this blip of time, and I hope to all the gods that ever did or did not exist that we all make the most of it.
NMW: How did winning a New Millennium Writings Award contribute to your writing life?
Loren: I loved talking to Don Williams (Founding Editor), because he is smart and funny and has the best Southern accent ever. The money, of course, came in very handy! I also garnered some attention from some very fine agents in NYC. I am extremely happy with my current agent, so their calls were a gesture more than anything else. But all in all, it was great exposure.
NMW: Do you have a favorite piece or particular issue of New Millennium Writings? One that sticks with you or that you've shared with others?
Loren: I have loved them all, and I also enjoy Don's newsletters.
NMW: Since winning NMW's Fiction Prize for your story "Cerberus Sleeps," have you had any publications and/or awards you'd like to share?
Loren: I've published two books, Theft (novel) and Animal, Mineral, Radical (essays) since that time. Theft won the Mountains and Plains Independent Booksellers Award, the Willa Award for the Novel, and had already won a Dana award for novel in progress at the time of publication. Animal, Mineral, Radical won the Colorado Book Award, and several of the essays in the book have won national awards. I've continued to publish numerous essays and stories in various magazines and anthologies. Some of the most rewarding work I've done has been for the Center for Humans and Nature—a place I deeply admire—and for the ever-poignant and beautiful Orion Magazine.
NMW: Where can people find you and your work online?
Loren: Facebook: BK Loren's Books. Twitter: @bkloren Website: www.bkloren.com (and it's never up to date.)
NMW: Thank you for spending some time with us. Keep up the good work!
