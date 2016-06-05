Image Credit: "Psyche Opening the Golden Box" by John William Waterhouse (1903)*
Writing Advice By:
Barbara Knott
New Millennium Writings
28th Literary Award for Poetry
Among the many satisfactions that human nature seeks, including love and meaningful work, solitude and a sense of the sacred, is artful expression. I believe that artists are alchemists who mine psyche, nature, and culture for materials to smelt into imaginal gold, and the calling requires that we pay careful attention to what we are doing at all times, for in our creations we risk ourselves, others and the world. The consequences can be as humorous as learning to walk and talk, as exciting as falling in love, and as serious as death.
I am interested in the roles played by our ancestors in shaping our hearts and minds as well as our bodies and in how, through imagination, we keep them with us until they fade from memory or turn into gold. My grandmother turned into gold.

*This media file, "Psyche Opening the Golden Box" by John William Waterhouse (1903), is in the public domain in the United States. This applies to U.S. works where the copyright has expired, often because its first publication occurred prior to January 1, 1923.
