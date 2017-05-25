The Pentecostal woman next door confides:

the Lord forbids a blade touch her hair. It rats

and scrapes her knees, unbeautiful, decades old.

She weeps in the mornings, rakes and breaks

comb bristles through it. Her neck is off. She whispers,

“The nice gay man downtown says he will take me

out back, douse it with perm solution, and clap it off

between two boards.” The lord, she knows,

is merciful.