

“Go give your Aunt Michele some sugar!” Ida said to Jesse Ray the next morning. I was standing next to the sink, drinking the cup of instant coffee Ida made for me. I put the cup on the counter and squatted onto my heels so that Jesse Ray and I were the same height. He had gotten a cabinet open and was reaching inside it.



“Don’t you do it, Jesse Ray!” Ida yelled, then turned to me. “Lord, he loves to take those pots and pans out while we’re sleeping and start banging on them. Anything for attention.” She turned back to her boy. “Go give your Aunt Michele some sugar, now.”



He swaggered the few steps toward me like a sheriff making an entrance into a saloon.



“Who loves you, little man?” I asked.



He tucked his chin into his chest. “I dunno.”



“I do!” I swooped him into my arms and kissed his chubby little cheeks a dozen times. Back then, I was 34 years old and childless. I’d never wanted the responsibilities that came with motherhood, but I did feel the occasional maternal urge. Now, I thought, I can have it both ways.



For the rest of my first week in Georgia, we played this game over and over again. Who loves you, little man? I had plenty of sugar to give him.