43rd Fiction Winner: Mapping Hana

A trend identified years later: in the morning, Hana is rational, charming and bright, and it is almost as though I was with a different woman last night. The chaperone on the couch is gone.

I am only half-crazy, she tells me right up front over late morning coffee, and if this is half-crazy then I am ready to be right there with her. She tells me the story of her life in one long monologue; I watch her red lips and believe every word she says.

Half-crazy, she says, means I was diagnosed with what they call cyclothymia, a minor and polite version of manic-depression. I call it baby bi-polar these days. Sometimes I do crazy and impulsive things, like last night, but I always come back sooner or later and I never actually harm anyone. My mother was probably the same, but people didn’t know as much about it back then. I was born in San Francisco and my mother had a hard time there. My father died from alcoholism, and when I was a three-year-old kid, my mother jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge. But she survived—some people do, you know. Maybe it’s luck, maybe fate. We moved to London to live with my aunt and everyone thought my mother would by okay, but she was hit by a bus and died when I was ten. My aunt sent me through school, and now I’m traveling and writing poetry.

She offers all of this as a matter-of-fact history, so I hold her hand and say I’m sorry about her parents. It’s possible I’m the most boring man on earth, but I give her my story next anyway—normal parents, two sisters, too much education, good work, an old Victorian house with a private walled garden and an urge to start living my real life. I can at least talk about the future to sound vaguely interesting, so I tell her one of my pet theories—that when researchers find out more about the genetic markers for depression and other related “psychological” diseases in the near future, the concepts of “sin” and “evil” as we know them will disappear.

“There will be reasons for everything, Hana, there always are. People like Hitler, or even common criminals, will be medically diagnosed. We’ll be able to scientifically say what was wrong with them, trace it back through their families, and know for a fact what caused their brand of ‘evil.’ There aren’t many ‘normal’ people in the world, as far as I can tell. Perhaps everyone will be tested and diagnosed for mental illnesses as a child, and maybe inoculated, not unlike chicken pox. Can you imagine?”

I don’t know, she says quietly. Maybe all the art would disappear. You know what they say—in darkness the true artist paints.