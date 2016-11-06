“I don’t know, just sick.” But I thought as I got out of the truck, I’m sick from the goddamned cigarette smoke and the way the truck weaves because the homemade cattle trailer we’re pulling never tracked right. I’m sick of the smell of cow shit, and mud, and trying to be a manly boy, just to make you proud. I’m sick of preachers, and country music, and all of these stupid stories. I’m sick that you won’t tell him to put the fucking cigarette out, and that you always take Uncle Buddy’s side even though he’s an idiot who got the calling from God and left his wife and five kids to go off and preach to the heathens in Texas and fuck Mexican whores for seven years. I’m sick of the blood, and of killing my friends, the cows. I’m sick of that last look in their sad brown eyes as I pull the trigger. I’m sick of the way they stumble to the ground before we string them up.