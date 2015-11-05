40th Short-Short Fiction Award Winner

The prophet is still out there in Arizona. He welcomes visitors and stragglers, providing illumination to the few who have yet to receive it, and every now and again they'll do a news story on him. They report that crime is non-existent, how war is on its way out, that world hunger has been solved, and nobody's in as much of a rush anymore. But, the truth is, whether you're carrying recycling to the curb or lifting it with your chi, there's still this everyday reality to deal with. This past Thanksgiving the prophet appeared on all the stations. There he was with his small handful of steadfast devotees, each of them in lotus, melting the snow around where they sat. They joined hands and produced a great luminous egg of light which lit up the heavens brighter than the Northern Lights. It was beautiful, we admitted; then we changed the channel with our minds.