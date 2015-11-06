40th Fiction Award Winner

I pick him because he looks like he could walk away from all of this no problem, just up and run, and I like that in a person. All bones, too—gaunt face, jaw like a knife blade, collarbones thrusting up through the skin. I got a soft spot for bones, always did. So I watch him for days, propped up in the darkest corner of the bar, hiding my face behind my hair. I ask around town, prod the stubborn bartender until he talks. They all say this man, this skinny man with the silver flask and the deck of cards, is the best guide around. Knows Texas like a bird knows the wind.

He's sitting by the batwing doors today, slats of late afternoon sunlight falling across his hands, the rest in shadow. I toss back the rest of my whiskey, a line of heat from throat to belly, and hop off my barstool. There's only seven creatures in here total: me, him, the bartender, two old men smoking in a gloomy corner, a painted lady, and an ancient dog. It's not late enough for the evening crowd, not early enough for the whiskey-breathers, the drunks who spent the night.

He can definitely hear me coming toward him, but he don't look up until I'm standing right over his table, stripes of sunlight turning my dress into a jailbird's costume. Then he raises his head and looks me dead on, his eyes darker than a moonless sky. I gesture at the cards. “You playin' Patience?”

He's silent for a moment, just looking at me, and then his mouth twists into something like a smile. “Nah. Only card game I ever learned is War.”

“Well goddamn if you ain't the worst Texan I ever heard of,” I say, “and I ain't even heard of you.”

“You gonna sit?”

I sit. The chair scrapes against the wooden floor, and the painted lady glances over lazily. Nobody else bats an eye. I pull the deck of cards toward me, shuffling quickly and stacking them up even. “You gotta at least learn how to play Patience.”

He watches me quietly, eyes in shadow. The bars of sunlight slide across the table. Twilight falls fast in this town, the sun sinking to its knees as if shot.

“Patience,” I say, dealing out the seven columns of cards to face him. “French call it Solitaire. All you wanna do is make four piles, king at the top, ace at the bottom. Black, red, black, red.”

“What do I get when I win?” he asks, turning a card over. His eyes flick over my face.

“A job.”

“Well now,” he says, flipping over the king of spades, “that's interesting.”