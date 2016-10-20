2016 Writers Hall of Fame : NMW Founding Editor

The event is especially gratifying to me, not only for the great work the Friends of Literacy do, and not only because Pamela Schoenewaldt—author of three wonderful novels--and Margaret Lazarus Dean—who writes beautifully about space travel, a passion we share--are among the five being inducted.

It’s especially meaningful because I’ve been asked to stand in for my late, lamented friend, Leslie Garrett, who’ll receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, posthumously. Better late than never. I’ve been asked to accept the award in memory of Les on behalf of family and friends.

Leslie Garrett was a writer of wit, intelligence, and tremendous talent who overcame long odds to produce an acclaimed body of work. Poet and scholar Calvin Hernton called his novel, The Beasts, “Enthralling, magical, painful, delicate, subtle… a masterpiece.” The L. A. Times called his last novel, “In the Country of Desire,” a masterpiece as well.

[...]

Shortly before his death, June 3, 1993, Leslie asked that in lieu of flowers, attendees give money to help a struggling writer. That led to KWG’s Leslie Garrett Award, which, for nearly a quarter century, has bestowed cash prizes and trophies on deserving scribes.

The benefits of such encouragement were never lost on my friend, whose life I chronicled several times over the years. In my reporting—including a cover article for Poets & Writers magazine in the spring of 1993--I discovered a sojourner who traveled the literary underground from Philadelphia to New Orleans to San Francisco to New York to Paris and Ibiza, before landing at last in Knoxville. Along the way, Les became acquainted with Alan Ginsburg, Jack Kerouac, James Jones, James Baldwin, Nikki Giovanni and, of course, Knoxville’s own Cormac McCarthy.