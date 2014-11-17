TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY
Please read these Terms and Conditions before entering the New Millennium Writings Award Competition ("Competition"). By submitting an entry, you ("you" or "your") acknowledge that you are eligible to enter the Competition and have read and agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and any decisions related to the Competition that are made by New Millennium Writings or the judges. We will select one "First Prize" winner in each of the Competition categories. Details of the Competition prizes are described in more detail below. The "Sponsor" of the Competition is New Millennium Writings ("NMW" or "we"), located at NMW, 4021 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.
ELIGIBILITY
New Millennium Writings Award Competition (“Competition”) is open to all new, aspiring, and established writers, regardless of experience, from anywhere in the world where the Competition is not prohibited or restricted by law. Participants must be 18 years old or older at time of entry as long as such participation is not prohibited or restricted by law where the participant lives. You (“you” or “your”) are not eligible to enter the Competition if you are (a) our employee or independent contractor or an employee or independent contractor of any of our affiliates; (b) a family member (spouses, domestic partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, and grandchildren) of our employees, independent contractors or affiliates; (d) a judge involved in the Competition, including any reviewer who participates in selecting the Nominees and finalists.
GRANT OF RIGHTS
Entrant will retain copyright for their Entry. It is not necessary to put a copyright notice on your manuscript. Under U.S. copyright law the writer holds all legal rights to anything he/she produces until signed away. We acquire First-Time North American Serial Rights only when we accept anything for publication. That means after we have published the Work ("Work") in the corresponding anthology, all rights revert back to you, at which time the Sponsor is granted non-exclusive rights so that the Work may remain in publication on the Sponsors website, in all anthology formats, and in any subsequent editions published under the Sponsor's name. Any republication should state that the Work first appeared in New Millennium Writings, using a common method of citation, for example: "This work originally appeared in New Millennium Writings, (2016)."
AGREEMENT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Participation in the Competition constitutes your full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Terms and Conditions and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with these Terms and Conditions and fulfilling all other requirements set forth herein.
COMPETITION PERIODS
We must receive your Competition Entry for categories of Fiction, Poetry, Nonfiction, and Flash Fiction between August 1, 2016, 12:01 A.M. and November 30, 2016 at 11:59 P.M. (all U.S. time zones).
HOW TO ENTER AND PRICING POLICY
Online: You must submit through www.submit.newmillenniumwritings.org to enter the Competition. Follow the submission instructions and upload: (1) the complete version of your entry or entries (“Entry” or “Entries”); (2) follow the payment instructions and complete payment of $20 per Entry. We reserve the right to stop accepting Entries at any time during the Competition. We will not accept or review any Entry that does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.
Offline: Mail to "NMW," 4021 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Entries should be postmarked on or before November 30, 2016. Send $20 USD check or money order drawn on an American bank, payable to New Millennium Writings. Include cover letter or title page with name, address, phone number and email address. Award announcements and results will be sent via email. Manuscripts are recycled, not returned.
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
There is no limit on the number of Entries that you can submit. There is no restriction to style or content: virtually any tone, format, subject area, and length (subject to the guidelines set forth below) will be acceptable. You must be the only author of your Entry.
Your Entry must adhere to the category-specific guidelines:
(a) Each Poetry Entry may include up to three poems, no more than five pages total;(b) Fiction Entries must be 6,000 words or less;(c) Flash Fiction Entries must be 1,000 words or less;(d) Nonfiction Entries must be 6,000 words or less;
Your Entry must:
(1) be your original creation;(2) be in the English language without images;(3) not have been published in a physical medium with a circulation exceeding 5,000 (previously published material online IS ALLOWED);(4) be submitted:
(4a) online: by uploading your Entry file in the entry form through www.submit.newmillenniumwritings.org and be Uploaded in the preferred file format of an Adobe PDF (.pdf), although we do also accept Word (.docx) or (.doc), Adobe (.pdf), Rich Text (.rtf), or Plain Text (.txt). Multiple Entries must each be Uploaded in separate files. File names should include the title of the work only (for Poetry Entries use the title of the first poem) and may only contain letters, numbers, and underscores (__).
(4b) offline: Mail to "NMW," 4021 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Entries should be postmarked on or before November 30, 2016. Send $20 USD check or money order drawn on an American bank, payable to New Millennium Writings. Include cover letter or title page with name, address, phone and email address. Award announcements and results will be sent via email. Manuscripts are recycled, not returned.
CONDITIONS OF ENTRY
By submitting an Entry, you represent and warrant that your Entry: (a) is your original creation; (b) has not been copied in whole or in part from any other work; (c) has not previously been published as described in Section 3(3) above; (d) does not violate or infringe any copyright, trademark, privacy or publicity right, or other proprietary or intellectual property right of any person or entity; (e) is not defamatory, libelous, offensive, obscene, or otherwise illegal; and (f) is your sole and exclusive property. You further represent and warrant that you have complete rights to your Entry.
If there is a dispute as to the identity of an online entrant, the prize will be awarded to the authorized account holder of the email address. The "authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person to whom the email address is assigned by an internet service provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.
By submitting an Entry, you automatically opt-in to our email list. If you wish to stop receiving these emails, simply click "Unsubscribe" at the bottom of the email received or email us a removal request at [email protected]
REFUND POLICY
Due to the nature of our business we cannot provide refunds.
WINNING THE COMPETITION
The Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner via telephone and email provided by the potential winner. If the potential Winner(s) fails to respond within seven (7) days after the first attempt to contact him/her, declines the prize or fails to provide signed affidavits or releases, such Winner(s) may be deemed to forfeit the prize and publication and the Sponsor has the right to select an alternate potential Winner(s) in his/her place.
Winners and Finalists will be posted on www.newmillenniumwritings.org and emailed to NMW's email list as soon as the judging is finished.
PRIZES
The following prizes will be available to be awarded:
First Place Awards
Poetry: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.
Fiction: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.
Flash Fiction: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.
Nonfiction: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.
SHIPPING POLICY
Usually, we ship any physical products within 1 to 7 days after your order is placed.
PRIVACY POLICY
COLLECTION/USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION
We are collecting personal information primarily to process Entries, to contact you if necessary, or for marketing and other purposes. By entering the Competition, you agree that we may share your information, in our sole discretion, with third parties that have a need to know the information, such as the judging panel or third parties that we retain to assist in administering the Competition; however, those third parties may only use the information for purposes related to this Competition.
GENERAL
Expenses not specifically included in prize description and all taxes are the sole responsibility of the Winner. The Winner is required to comply with any and all applicable federal, state, provincial, if Canadians are eligible to enter, and local laws, rules and regulations. All federal, state and local taxes, and any other costs not specifically provided for in these Terms and Conditions are solely the Winner's responsibility. Winner must complete a W9 form and supply Sponsor with his/her social security number for tax purposes. An IRS Form 1099 will be issued in the name of the Winner for the actual value of the prize received. Sponsor shall have no responsibility or obligation to the Winner or potential Winner who is unable or unavailable to accept or utilize prize as described herein. Entrants agree to be bound by the terms of these Terms and Conditions and by the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding on all matters pertaining to this Competition. Winner may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and where legally permissible a Publicity Release. We award all prizes “as is” and without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
If the potential winner is at least 13 years old and considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian, who will be required to sign the Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and where legally permissible a Publicity Release on the potential winners behalf and fulfill any other requirements imposed on Winner set forth herein. Potential winners must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner.
The Sponsor retains the right to extend this contest's deadline one-time only.
In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Competition is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, bug, worm, unauthorized human intervention or other technical problem, or in the event the Competition is unable to run as planned for any other reason, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either (a) suspend the Competition to address the impairment and then resume the Competition in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Terms and Conditions or (b) terminate the Competition. Failure by the Sponsor to enforce any provision of these Terms and Conditions shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or supplement these Official Rules, and to communicate such modifications or supplements to Participants, as Sponsor deems reasonable.
WINNER NOTIFICATION AND REQUIREMENTS
If you are selected as a potential Winner, we will notify you by e-mail and/or telephone. You grant the Sponsor first time North American Serial Rights, In the event that your work is selected to win an award, by participating and submitting work(s). Therefore, the Sponsor has the right to announce and publish your work, name, city, and state whether or not contact has been made with you. Prior to disbursement of any prize money, we may require you to sign additional documents we believe are necessary to confirm your eligibility and to obtain a liability, publicity, and/or publication release.
ADDITIONAL TERMS
The Competition and all accompanying website and promotional materials are copyright of New Millennium Writings. All rights reserved. The Competition is void outside the eligible entry jurisdictions and where prohibited by law. You agree that our decisions related to the Competition are final and binding in all matters. We reserve the right, to the maximum extent permitted by law, in our sole discretion, to change these rules or cancel the Competition at any time. We may also modify, terminate or suspend the Competition if any viruses, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention, or other causes beyond our control corrupt or impair the administration, security, or fairness of the Competition or submission of Entries. If you use the name or likeness of an individual in your Entry, you agree to be solely responsible for that use. You agree that we and our partners, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising and promotion agencies, along with any officers, directors, agents, employees and representatives of any of them (collectively, “Released Parties”), will not be responsible for any action brought by a person whose consent you did not obtain. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (a) any human or other error that may occur in the processing of the Entries; (b) any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to or alteration of Entries; (c) or for technical, network, telephone, computer, hardware or software, malfunctions of any kind, which may occur in connection with this Competition, including, without limitation, any errors or problems related to the administration of the Competition, the processing or judging of Entries, the announcement of the prizes, or the Competition-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for: (y) inaccurate transmission of, or failure to receive, any entry information on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site; and (z) injury or damage to you or any other computer resulting from downloading any materials in connection with the Competition.
SEVERABILITY
If any provision of this Agreement is found to be contrary to law, invalid, illegal or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, such provision shall be of no force or effect; but the remainder of this Agreement shall continue in full force and effect.
LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY
THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF ANY ENTRY (OR ANY PORTION OF ANY ENTRY) BY ANY THIRD PARTY. YOU AGREE (FOR YOURSELF AND YOUR HEIRS) THAT THE RELEASED PARTIES, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY LIABILITY, LOSS, INJURY, OR DAMAGE TO PROPERTY OR TO PERSON. YOU ALSO AGREE THAT WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY REASONABLE ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COURT COSTS DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY RELATED TO YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE COMPETITION, OR BY REASON OF YOUR ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE OR MISUSE OF THE PRIZES (INCLUDING ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY RELATED TO A PRIZE). NOTHING IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES WILL LIMIT ANY RELEASED PARTY’S LIABILITY FOR DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY CAUSED BY THAT PARTY'S NEGLIGENCE, A BREACH OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES, OR FRAUDULENT MISREPRESENTATION.
FURTHER, IN ANY DISPUTE, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL YOU BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN AWARDS FOR, AND YOU HEREBY WAIVE ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES, OTHER THAN ENTRANT’S ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES (E.G. COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING). YOU FURTHER WAIVE ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR INCREASED.
• • ANNOUNCEMENT • •
42nd flash fiction winner!
William Polsgrove
of Frederick, Maryland
for
"Highway 61"
New Millennium Literary Award Winners
All of our Award Winners receive $1,000, a certificate to
document the success, and publication both online and in print.
Kerry Tepperman Campbell
42ND POETRY AWARD
Kerry Tepperman Campbell has lived most of her life in San Francisco. She attended Washington University, where she earned a BA in Humanities, and she’s completed the coursework for an MA in Poetics.
Her current writing project is a series of prose poems based on the life of the famous British mutineer Fletcher Christian. She recently traveled by cargo ship to Pitcairn Island, second most remote place on earth, to meet Christian’s descendants.
Kerry's work has recently appeared, or is forthcoming in Bitter Oleander, Laurel Review, Patterson Review, Cloudburst, and American Mustard. Her first book will be out from Blue Light Press in 2017.
Elizabeth Amon
42ND FICTION AWARD
This award is Elizabeth's first literary prize for fiction.
Elizabeth Amon is an award-winning journalist and has also worked as a photojournalist. Her work has been published in "The New York Times," "Harper’s Magazine," "The American Lawyer" and "Bloomberg News" among others. She graduated from Oberlin College and received an M.A. in creative writing from City College. She's been awarded a Fulbright Scholarship and a Soros Fellowship for her writing...
William Polsgrove
42ND FLASH
FICTION AWARD
This award is William's first literary prize, as well as his first published story.
William Polsgrove grew up on a farm in West Tennessee and graduated in 1981 with a BFA degree in painting from the Memphis College of Art. As a somewhat effeminate, unemployed broken-hearted painter, he joined the Army in 1984, and much to everyone's surprise, he discovered he loved soldiering, so he stayed for twenty-two years...He recently graduated with an MFA in Creative Writing from Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT...
Kirk Wilson
42ND NONFICTION AWARD
Kirk Wilson's work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, selected for anthologies, and published in numerous literary journals and in a chapbook from Burning Deck press. His true crime classic Unsolved, an investigation into ten high profile murders, has been published in six editions in the US and UK. His website is KirkWilsonBooks.com...
Robin Myers
41st Poetry Award
Robin Myers (New York, 1987) translates Latin American literature and writes poetry. She was a resident writer at the Vermont Studio Center in 2015 and the first-place poetry winner of the Enizagam Contest. Robin is currently based in Mexico City.
You can connect with her on Twitter here.
Cady Vishniac
41st Fiction Award
Cady Vishniac is a Distinguished University Fellow and MFA in fiction at The Ohio State University. Her stories have won the Sherwood Anderson Award at Mid-American Review and the Alexander Cappon Prize at New Letters.
Connect with Cady on Twitter.
Adrianne Aron
41st Flash Fiction
Adrianne Aron is a psychologist, writer, and human rights activist in the San Francisco Bay Area, working with survivors of traumatic abuse--torture, domestic violence, and political persecution. She is co-editor of a collection of essays in translation by UCA Jesuit Martyr Ignacio Martin-Baro, S.J., WRITINGS FOR A LIBERATION PSYCHOLOGY...
Carol D. Marsh
41st Nonfiction Award
Carol D. Marsh earned her MFA in Creative Nonfiction from Goucher College in August 2014. Her thesis was a memoir about living and working with Washington DC’s homeless women with AIDS. It comes out as “Nowhere Else I Want to Be” in November 2016 (Inkshares).
Learn more about Carol on her website, pre-order her memoir, and connect on Facebook.
Claire Bateman
40th Poetry Award
Claire Bateman's newest poetry collection Scape is forthcoming in 2016 from New Issues Poetry & Prose. She has taught at Clemson University, the Greenville Fine Arts Center, and various workshops and conferences, and...
Nina Varela
40th Fiction Award
Nina Varela is a nationally awarded writer of screenplays and short fiction. She majors in Writing for Screen & Television BFA ('17) at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. Besides writing, Nina enjoys baking, Netflix, and sweater weather. She can...
Alexander Weinstein
40th Flash Fiction
Alexander Weinstein is the Director of The Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing and the author of the short story collection Children of the New World (Picador 2016). His fiction and translations have appeared in Cream City Review, Hayden's Ferry Review...
Karen Hunt
40th Nonfiction
Karen Hunt’s writing is inspired by her travels to over fifty countries and her experiences living in England, Switzerland, France and Slovenia. In a world increasingly divided by violence and fear, Karen is committed to connecting children from diverse cultures through her MY WORLD PROJECT.
She is the co-founder of InsideOUT Writers, a creative writing program for incarcerated youth, and the only female boxing and kick-boxing trainer at a gritty LA boxing gym.
The first...
Noah Stetzer
39th Poetry Award
Noah Stetzer is a graduate of The MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College and also a scholarship recipient from the Lambda Literary Retreat for Emerging LGBT Writers and from the Bread Loaf Writer's conference. He lives in the Washington DC metro area...
Jackie Davis Martin
39th Fiction Award
Jackie Davis Martin’s most recent stories appear online in Fractured West, Bluestem, On the Premises, and Thrice Fiction, and in print anthologies: Modern Shorts, Love on the Road, and Life is A Rollercoaster. A memoir, Surviving Susan, was published in 2012. She teaches at City College of San Francisco...
Shanna Yetman
39th Flash Fiction
Shanna Yetman's fiction appears online at Connotation Press and the Writing Disorder. She is a 2014 recipient of Chicago's Individual Artist Grant. When not writing fiction or enjoying her family, she works as the Communications Coordinator for the Institute of Environmental Sustainability at...
Susan Nathiel
39th Nonfiction
Susan Nathiel grew up in Oklahoma with a scientist father who wrote textbooks and a mentally ill mother who wrote poetry. Thanks to them, she became both a psychotherapist and a writer, publishing Daughters of Madness and Sons of Madness. She lives in rural...
Rosa Lane
38th Poetry
Rosa Lane received her MFA from Sarah Lawrence College in 1982. Her work has appeared in Briar Cliff Review, Crab Orchard Review, Milvia Street Journal, New South, Ploughshares, and elsewhere. Lane’s poetry manuscript, Tiller North, won the 2014 Submissions Competition at Sixteen Rivers Press and will be published in...
Marcia Peck
38th Flash Fiction
Marcia Peck’s writing most recently appears in Tribute to Orpheus 2 (Kearney Street Books) and Open to Interpretation: Fading Light (Taylor and O’Neill). “Long Distance” (Flashquake) received a Pushcart Prize nomination. Water Music was runner-up for the Faulkner-Wisdom award for an unpublished novel. She is a cellist with the Minnesota Orchestra...
Michael Caligaris
38th Nonfiction
"An Unabridged Study of a Woman: a love story"
Michael Caligaris received his MFA in creative nonfiction from St. Mary’s College in 2014. His most recent work appeared in War, Literature, and the Arts and Foliate Oak. Currently, he is the online content editor at The East Bay Review and lives in Oakland, CA. He will always...
Finalists and Honorable Mentions
42ND POETRY
FINALISTS
William Ellis
"Instructions for Returning to the Past"
Robert Evory
"Sympathy Vibration"
Linda Nemec Foster
"The Artist's Notebook"
Teresa Gilman
"Whistling Down the Sky"
Jonathan Greenhause
"How I Became the Luckiest Man on My Block"
N. A. Hirabayashi
"Japan — Three Cities"
Martha Hollander
"Strange Bed"
Marilyn E. Johnston
"Outward Bound"
George Keenen
"Back We Go"
Joyce Kessel
"The Vigil"
James Kirkpatrick
"INÈS"
Daniel Kossow
"One Morning in the Marsh"
Aly Wright Fields
"Gymnastics"
Ed Ruzicka
"My Lungs Are a Shambles"
Victoria Smith
"Mother of Exiles"
K. T. Landon
"The Second Law of Thermodynamics"
Barbara Ungar
"On a Scale of One to Ten"
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Austin Alexis
Kelly Anderson
Jacob Appel
Ellen Austin-Li
Judith Barrington
Michelle Bitting
Adele M. Bourne
Russell Boyington
Sarah Colby
Deborah Doolittle
Patricio Ferrari
Julia Gordon-Bramer
Kristy Gonzalez
Janet Greenberg
Neal Hall
Maeve Hitzenbuhler
Martha Hollander
Terry S. Johnson
Janet Joyner
Elise Kazanjian
Bud Kenny
Ethan Minnow
Denmark Laine
Lee Landau
Devi Laskar
Naomi Ruth Lowinsky
Maria Mazzenga
Michael Miller
Kathleen O'Toole
Malcolm Ogden
Pattie Palmer-Baker
Thomas Patterson
Erica Polevoy
K.D. Rose
Jeffrey Schneider
Molly Scott
Mara Adamitz Scrupe
Jane Springer
Jeff Walt
Vernon Waring
Suellen Wedmore
Laura Wisniewski
Sarah Wolbach
42ND FICTION
FINALISTS
Jacob M. Appel
"The Children's Lottery"
Julia Ballerini
"The Workings of Joy"
J Bloom
"Molly"
Megan Gregor
"Signs"
Lisa Greim
"Walter Says Good Morning"
Erin Holiday
"Reserves"
Katharine Johnston
"Delancey and Essex"
Maxime Kawawa-Beaudan
"Others"
Kathleen Kell
"Folly at Roosevelt Island"
Denise Long
"Where It's Buried"
Haywood Moxley
"Hands"
Kate Pigott
"Needle"
Marsha Reed Nall
"Pure Gold"
Katherine Rooks
"Climb On"
Kate Simonian
"Late Chrysalis, Early Summer"
Darren Sorrels
Mt. Holly, N.C.
"Total Progress 0%"
Patricia Trentacoste
"India Lake"
Nina Varela
"Belly"
Mark Wagstaff
"Watching Biff on Primetime"
Casey Whitworth
"Me and You and Zvonimir"
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Jacob M. Appel
Refael Paul Arenson
Shelly Auster
Anna Barto
Catherine Bell
Thomas Benz
John Berry
Robert Cataldo
Zebulon Crane
Alex Csedrik
Lynn D'Aurora
Alexina Dalgetty
Cecilia Fairchild
Jim Gish
Emilia Gonzalez
Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry
Sam Gridley
Teresa Gunther
Enid Harlow
Robert Kinerk
Thom Kudla
Jessica Lipnack
John P Loonam
Gordon MacKinney
Rupa Maitra
Djelloul Marbrook
Simone Martel
Mac McCaskill
Cathy Mellett
G. M. Monks
Anthony Nunez
John O'Brien
Billy O'Callaghan
Carolyn Osborn
Laura Owen
Lauren Parvizi
Brian Petkash
Stephen Prather
Deanna Robinson
Laura M. Rocha
Richard Rook
Stefanie Seddon
Serge Segal
Marin Shannahan
Frank Smith
J Spru
Keith Stahl
Jay Shiro Tashiro
Denise Tolan
William Torphy
Louis Villalba
Cynthia Walker
John Zeugner
Irene Zhao
42ND FLASH FICTION
FINALISTS
Judith Glass Collins
"Matroyska"
Erin Conway
"Teacher, Wouldn't You Like to Sing the Blues?"
Andi Dobek
"It's Not Me"
Tyler Dunning
"Snow White"
Jeptha Evans
"Politics"
Amanda Foerster
"Shirene"
Dana Getz
"Dissonance"
Dara Kell
"T&T"
Lisa Korzeniowski
"The Burning"
Denise Long
"Smooth, Shallow Cut"
Ginger Marcinkowski
"Tsunami615"
Lisa Michelle
"Trails End"
Marc Phillips
"You May Begin"
Eric Ruka
"The Brave"
Michael Sarabia
"Mesopotamian Equinox"
Cynthia Schartman
"Foodie"
Adam Schwartzman
"Holy Land, USA"
James Sprouse
"Juicy Fruit"
Lizette Wanzer
"Flounder"
Jim Weyer
"The Beach"
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Arlene Adelkopf
Natalie DeVaull-Robichaud Caitlin Gutheil
Liana Imam
Timothy Jay Smith
George Keithley
Didi Leavitt
William Locke Hauser
Jay McAleer
Enola Mosley
Gunilla Norris
Jay Shiro Tashiro
Genea Tafesse
Meg Tuite
Vernon Waring
42ND NONFICTION
FINALISTS
Barbara Bruner
"My Son Becomes a Father"
Tyrese Coleman
"Thoughts on My Ancestry.com DNA Results"
J.L. Cooper
"The Sages of the West"
Savanna Ferguson
"On Orogenies"
Robynn Colwell
"Brussels Attacks"
Joan Goodreau
"First Words"
Anne Gudger
"Sieve"
William Hillyard
"Wonder Valley"
Michele Leavitt
"Who Among Us"
Jeffrey Loeb
"Resurrection"
Rolando Lopez
"American Genies"
Christopher McNally
"Kings of America"
J. H. Moncrieff
"The Fighter"
Barbara Mossberg
"The Role of Poetry in Saving the Earth"
P. J. Osattin
"A Rose By Any Other Name"
Gabrielle Robinson
"Ambused by the Past"
Catherine Root
"Loving the Bigger Fat"
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Barbara Bamberger Scott
Carol J Blatter
Leslie Campbell
Annie Dawid
Beth Duckles
Lois Engel
Sharon Esterly
Ambreen Jamal
Vincent James
Hannah Jefferies
Robert Kirvel
Isa "Kitty" Mady
Shelby Meyerhoff
Andrea Michalowsky
Amanda Noble
Liza Porter
Elizabeth Rose
Annita Sawyer
Marilee Stang
Lizette Wanzer
Jessie Xiao
41ST POETRY
FINALISTS
Nancy Allen
Lynchburg, VA
“Firemen’s Memorial Day Bar-B-Que”
Barbara Bogue
Muncie, IN
“Sacrificial Fire”
Robert Evory
Portage, MI
“Unmarked Grave”
Lynne Martin Bowman
Greensboro, NC
“What the Sand Has Forgotten”
David Cooke
Portland, OR
“Meat Puppet”
Ted Davis
New Rochelle, NY
“Raising the Altar”
Christina Frei
Hilversum, Netherlands
“Tree of Forgive”
Jonathan Greenhause
Jersey City, NJ
“Living in Suspension”
Lisa Gundry
Grand Rapids, MI
“Learning to Swim with Daddy”
Juli Anna Herndon
Providence, RI
"cartography, after khaled mattawa”
Christina Lovin
Richmond, KY
“Of Other Nights”
Alison Luterman
Oakland, CA
“After Watching a Horror Movie, They Sleep with the Kitten Between Them”
Bernadette McComish
Venice Beach, CA
“Five Years Later”
Edward McManis
Larkspur, CA
“DSM V God”
Barbara Mossberg
Eugene, OR
“The Avatar of Day”
Julie Rochlin
Cambridge, MA
“Ice Age”
Jeffrey Schneider
Ellenville, NY
“Poetry 210 at the DFY”
Carol Smith
Kirkland, WA
“Benediction”
Armin Tolentino
Vancouver, WA
“Dirt Eaters Anonymous”
Lucia Zimmitti
Las Cruces, NM
“Clay”
41ST FICTION
FINALISTS
Ioanna Carlsen
New Mexico
"Mexican Bus"
Kathy Conde
Denver, CO
"A Family Alphabet"
Sheldon Costa
Seattle, WA
"The Matinee"
Joan Corwin
Chicago, IL
"Wings"
Cora Cruz
Forest Hills, NY
"Material Conditions"
Hannah Gildea
Oregon City, OR
"Waiting for Eliza J."
Doris Iarovici
Durham, NC
"Jump"
Joe Johnson
Richmond, VA
"How Far Gone"
Kathryn Kulpa
Providence, RI
"A Key into the Language of Ghosts"
Mary LaChapelle
Bronxville, NY
"Sisters of a New Order"
Terrance Manning
White Oak, PA
"Pretty Lights"
Louise Marburg
New York, NY
"Personal Wealth"
Kate McCahill
Santa Fe, NM
"Absence"
Rose Ellen McCaig
Boston, MA
"Economics"
Timothy O'Leary
Portland, OR
"Fake Girlfriend"
Janet Schneider
Berkeley, CA
"Forging Bonds"
Luvia Swanson
Asheville, NC
"Mackenzie’s Flight"
Elizabeth Taylor
Keswick, VA
"Olympic Pancake"
Margaret Vandenburg
Bloomingburg, NY
"Brave New York"
Alexander Weinstein
Ann Arbor, MI
"Moksha"
41ST FLASH FICTION
FINALISTS
Carly Anderson
Astoria, NY
"No Going Back"
Linda Barnhart
Womelsdorf, PA
"Cary Grant Was Here"
Sonia Christensen
Boulder, CO
"Thank You to Everyone"
Chris Connolly
Booterstown, Ireland
"A Perhaps Slightly Deranged Over-reaction"
Adah Frank
Woodstock, NY
"The Rocking Chair"
JoeAnn Hart
Gloucester, MA
"Sunk"
Ambata Kazi
New Orleans, LA
"North Star"
Thomas Kudla
Wheaton, IL
"Dropping the A-Bomb"
Iris Litt
New York, NY
"The Bear"
Jennifer Meng
Taipei City, Taiwan
"Pact with Space Gods"
Dave Reagan
Garberville, CA
"It's Not the Thing You Fling, But the Fling Itself That Counts"
Gerald Ryan
Elgin, IL
"Fortune Cookie"
Patricia Schultheis
Baltimore, MD
"Glory"
Cady Vishniac
Columbus, OH
"Early Conversations with Baby"
Kathleen C. Arceneaux
Blacksburg, VA
"Feeding Seagulls"
Kathryn Kulpa
Somerset, MA
"American Blonde"
Jayne Martin
Los Olivos, CA
"When the Bough Breaks"
Jeanette Quick
Washington, DC
"Entering the Upper Middle Class"
Bruce Rettig
Tahoe Paradise, CA
"For Baha: : February 4, 2014"
Diana Reynolds Roome
Talent, OR
"Darkly Through Glass"
41ST NONFICTION
FINALISTS
Doug Alderson
Tallahassee, FL
"Bear Troubles"
Janet Buttenwieser
Seattle, WA
"Laws of Motion"
Elliott Chen
Alhambra, CA
"Alone Wolf"
Don Colburn
Portland, OR
"Which Brings Us to the Nodule"
Jenn Dean
Carnation, WA
"The Keepers of the Ghost Bird"
Robert Fieseler
Boston, MA
"New Miserable Experience"
Edna Garte
Waterford, MI
"The Creative Approach"
Karin Goodwin
The Plains, VA
"My Jade Egg"
Abriana Jetté
Staten Island NY
"Risk"
Mal King
Santa Paula, CA
"Living Life in Capital Letters"
Jason Kirkman
Santa Fe, NM
"Indian Wedding Travelgasm"
Holly Levinson
Short Hills, NJ
"A New Normal"
Sue Li
New York, NY
"For Spacious Skies"
Catharine Lucas
Berkeley, CA
"Just Like Anyone’s"
Holly Maurer-Klein
Pittsburgh, PA
"Period Peace"
Kate McCahill
Santa Fe, NM
"Remembering Mel"
Ed McManis
Larkspur, CA
"Why My Feet Hurt"
Petra Perkins
Denver, CO
"Grief Takes No Prisoner"
Mary Jane Reynolds
Columbia, SC
"A Certain Sacredness"
Madeline Wiseman
Lincoln, NE
"Finding the Gap on Dead Man’s Run"
40th Poetry
FINALISTS
Carlos A Bates-Gomez,
Forest Hills, NY
Cristina Baptista, Greenwich, CT
Paul Beilstein,
Champaign, IL
Lynne Burnett,
British Columbia, Canada
Carolyn Evans Campbell, Evergreen, CO
Robert Carr,
Orlando, FL
Keith Gaboury,
Cambridge, MA
Matthew Hohner, Baltimore, MD
Ellen LaFleche, Northampton, MA
Alison Luterman,
Oakland, CA
Djelloul Marbrook, Germantown, NY
Michael Morical,
Taipei, Taiwan
Shelley Nelson,
Loveland, CO
Emily Newberry,
Portland, OR
Elaine Pentalari,
Bristol, VT
Sashana Kane Proctor, Cazadero, CA
Robert Sawyer,
New York, NY
Jim Glenn Thatcher, Yarmouth, ME
Arminius Tolentino, Portland, OR
Arnold Weingart,
Chicago, IL
40th Fiction
FINALISTS
Helen Degen Cohen,
Deerfield, IL,
“Sartre and I”
Joan Corwin,
Evanston, IL,
“Strange Love”
John Florio,
Brooklyn, NY,
“King of the World”
Alice Friedman,
Fern Park, FL, “Trespassing”
Adam Golub,
Fullerton, CA,
“Lone Pine”
Jason Marc Harris,
Bryan, TX,
“Girl in the Trunk”
Jeannette Hinkle,
Melrose, MA,
“The Tour”
Mark Holden,
Chazy, NY,
“Cursing the Wheelbarrow’s Wheel”
Lorien House,
Tijeras, NM,
“Rustling Cards, Brady, MT 1912”
Amanda Kabak,
Chicago, IL,
“Over the Rainbow”
Dana Kroos,
Las Cruces, NM,
“Miss Kitty”
Maureen Langloss,
NYC, NY,
“Chorionic Villus Sampling with the Virgin Mary”
Kathryn Legan,
Atlanta, GA,
“The Fourth of July”
Josh MacIvor-Andersen, Marquette, MI, “Sometimes I Dream I’m a Youth Group Leader…”
Sophie Monatte,
Hong Kong,
“Vélodrome”
Corey Nyhus,
Levittown, NY,
“Wolves in Ypres”
Shoshana Seidman,
Los Angeles, CA,
“The Organ Donor”
Katherine Sparks, Greenville, VA,
“The Next Great Cowboy Poet”
Keith Stahl,
Syracuse, NY,
“Doctor Fish”
Julie Weston,
Hailey, ID,
“Sleeping Horses”
40th Flash Fiction
FINALISTS
Brandi Capozzi,
Port Murray, NJ
John Corvese,
Ontario, Canada
Stan Duncan,
Quincy, MA
Paula Friedman,
Gresham, OR
Clare Gardner,
DPO, AE
Kathleen Hansen, Coronado, CA
Nancy Hanway,
Saint Paul, MN
Agatha Hinman,
Oakland, CA
Ingrid Jendrzejewski, Vincennes, IN
Deirdra McAfee, Richmond, VA
Jennifer Meng,
Taipei City, Taiwan
Kimmo Rosenthal, Schenectady, NY
Giannina Silverman, Bothell, WA
Derry Sampey,
Apopka, FL
Vicky Savage,
Tampa, FL
Lones Seiber,
Morristown, TN
Karen Stromberg,
La Mesa, CA
Harold Suretsky,
Highland Park, NJ
Rae Theodore,
Royersford, PA
Francine Witte,
New York, NY
40th Nonfiction
FINALISTS
Hillary Adams-Maalouf, Minden, NV,
"Blankets"
Margo Barnes,
Tucson, AZ,
"Anointed"
Sabrina Bess,
New Rochelle, NY,
"A Night of Dying"
Susan Bonetto,
San Francisco, CA,
"Before We Lived Barefoot"
Leeanne Carlson,
Waller, TX,
"Standing Alone"
Cecilia D,
Santa Clarita, CA,
"Highway Daughter of the Virgin Mother"
Rachel Fauth,
Fort Salonga, NY,
"The Seagulls and the Noise"
Linda Federico-OMurchu,
Montclair, NJ,
"Sleeping White Butterflies"
John Gist,
Silver City, NM,
"Penitent Monsters"
Evelyn Krieger,
Sharon, MA,
"In the Driver’s Seat"
Jessica Kulynych,
Simsbury, CT,
"Butterfly Faith"
Stan Mayer,
Austin, TX,
"Boys at the Edge of the Flag"
Jason Najum,
Montreal, QC,
"I Too Have Suffered"
Susan Narayan,
Minneapolis, MN,
"Searching for Jesus in a Mosque"
Jean Noland,
Coos Bay, OR,
"In the Brown Singing"
Gregory Ormson,
Kailua Kona, HI,
"Under a Silent Moon"
Darrin Pruitt,
Brooklyn, NY,
"Baptism"
Catherine Raven,
Emigrant, MT,
"On Plan"
Zeynep Seyran,
Port Jefferson Station, NY,
"All the Kids Schooled in Mortality"
Patricia Smith,
Chester, VA,
"Toubab! Toubab!"
39th Poetry
FINALISTS
Devreaux Baker,
Mendocino, CA
Patricia B Barone,
Fridley, MN
Berwyn Moore,
Erie, PA
Mary Cole,
Gloucester, MA
Linda Nemec Foster,
Grand Rapids, MI
Anca Hariton,
Benicia, CA
Georganne Harmon,
Nashville, TN
Linda Lee Harper,
Augusta, GA
Alysia Harris,
New Haven, CT
Clarinda Harriss,
Baltimore, MD
James Heffernan,
Hanover, NH
Johanna Christiane Ledakis,
Miami, FL
Sandy Longley,
Delmar, NY
Tim Mayo,
Brattleboro, VT
Barbara Mossberg,
Eugene, OR
Linwood Rumney,
Cincinnati, OH
Annie Stenzel,
Richmond, CA
Jim Glenn Thatcher,
Yarmouth, ME
Hilde Weisert,
Chapel Hill, NC
Ingrid Wendt,
Eugene, OR
39th Fiction
FINALISTS
Leslee Becker,
Fort Collins, CO
Thomas Benz,
Evanston IL
Thomas Cook,
New York, NY
Monte Dutton,
Clinton, SC
Jean Garrett,
Winslow, ME
Hannah Gildea,
Portland, OR
Anna Goodkind,
Brooklyn, NY
Jayson Hawkins,
Rosharon, TX
Mal King,
Santa Paula, CA
Susan Land,
Bethesda, MD
Brenda Liebling-Goldberg,
Houston, TX
Djelloul Marbrook, Germantown, NY
Wendy Palmer,
Oak Bluffs, MA
Terri Scullen,
Alexandria, VA
Adam Shafer,
Chicago, IL
Margaret Sharma,
Alhambra, CA
Lisa Solod,
Savannah, GA
Sharon Solwitz,
Chicago, IL
Sandi Sonnenfeld,
Brooklyn, NY
Matthew Wanner,
Coeur D'aLene, ID
39th Flash Fiction
FINALISTS
Kathleen Arceneaux, Blacksburg, VA
Bailey Brewer,
Van Nuys, CA
Isabella David,
Ridgefield, CT
Frank duBois,
Kalispell, MT
Lili Flanders,
Los Angeles, CA
Don Fred,
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Barbara Fried,
Stanford, CA
Paul Kennebeck,
Denver, CO
Curt Klinghoffer,
Pooler, GA
Frank Pettinelli,
Cary, NC
Peter Speziale,
New York, NY
Jonathan Segol,
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jeanette Quick,
Washington, DC
Helia S. Rethmann, Goodlettsville, TN
Maryam Sheikholeslami, Waukesha, WI
John Trout,
San Francisco, CA
Bonnie West,
Saint Paul, MN
S. E. White,
Michigan City, IN
Francine Witte,
New York, NY
Melanie Thorne,
Petaluma, CA
39th Nonfiction
FINALISTS
Adrianne Aron,
Berkeley, CA
Cathy Beres,
Evanston, IL
David W. Berner,
Forest Park, IL
Terence Cady,
Santa Fe, NM
Kevin Camp,
Washington, DC
Anne Frohna,
Prescott, AZ
Myrna Greenfield,
Brooklyn, NY
Richard Hague,
Cincinnati, OH
Saffron Marchant,
New Alberose, Hong Kong
Kate McCahill,
Santa Fe, NM
Alberta Nassi,
Sacramento, CA
Randy Osborne,
Atlanta, GA
Jesse Paul Padilla,
Normal, IL
Diana Perkins,
Highlands Ranch, CO
Richelle Putnam,
Meridian, MS
Christine Ritenis,
Suffern, NY
Morgan Smith,
Santa Fe, NM
Rachael Sokolowski,
Truro, MA
Deborah Thompson,
Fort Collins, CO
John Wagner,
Montpelier, VT
