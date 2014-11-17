×

TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY

ALSO INCLUDED: PRICING POLICY, SHIPPING POLICY, AND REFUND POLICY

ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL, AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Please read these Terms and Conditions before entering the New Millennium Writings Award Competition ("Competition"). By submitting an entry, you ("you" or "your") acknowledge that you are eligible to enter the Competition and have read and agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and any decisions related to the Competition that are made by New Millennium Writings or the judges. We will select one "First Prize" winner in each of the Competition categories. Details of the Competition prizes are described in more detail below. The "Sponsor" of the Competition is New Millennium Writings ("NMW" or "we"), located at NMW, 4021 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.

ELIGIBILITY

New Millennium Writings Award Competition (“Competition”) is open to all new, aspiring, and established writers, regardless of experience, from anywhere in the world where the Competition is not prohibited or restricted by law. Participants must be 18 years old or older at time of entry as long as such participation is not prohibited or restricted by law where the participant lives. You (“you” or “your”) are not eligible to enter the Competition if you are (a) our employee or independent contractor or an employee or independent contractor of any of our affiliates; (b) a family member (spouses, domestic partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, and grandchildren) of our employees, independent contractors or affiliates; (d) a judge involved in the Competition, including any reviewer who participates in selecting the Nominees and finalists.

GRANT OF RIGHTS

Entrant will retain copyright for their Entry. It is not necessary to put a copyright notice on your manuscript. Under U.S. copyright law the writer holds all legal rights to anything he/she produces until signed away. We acquire First-Time North American Serial Rights only when we accept anything for publication. That means after we have published the Work ("Work") in the corresponding anthology, all rights revert back to you, at which time the Sponsor is granted non-exclusive rights so that the Work may remain in publication on the Sponsors website, in all anthology formats, and in any subsequent editions published under the Sponsor's name. Any republication should state that the Work first appeared in New Millennium Writings, using a common method of citation, for example: "This work originally appeared in New Millennium Writings, (2016)."

AGREEMENT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Participation in the Competition constitutes your full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Terms and Conditions and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with these Terms and Conditions and fulfilling all other requirements set forth herein.

COMPETITION PERIODS

We must receive your Competition Entry for categories of Fiction, Poetry, Nonfiction, and Flash Fiction between August 1, 2016, 12:01 A.M. and November 30, 2016 at 11:59 P.M. (all U.S. time zones).

HOW TO ENTER AND PRICING POLICY

Online: You must submit through www.submit.newmillenniumwritings.org to enter the Competition. Follow the submission instructions and upload: (1) the complete version of your entry or entries (“Entry” or “Entries”); (2) follow the payment instructions and complete payment of $20 per Entry. We reserve the right to stop accepting Entries at any time during the Competition. We will not accept or review any Entry that does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

Offline: Mail to "NMW," 4021 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Entries should be postmarked on or before November 30, 2016. Send $20 USD check or money order drawn on an American bank, payable to New Millennium Writings. Include cover letter or title page with name, address, phone number and email address. Award announcements and results will be sent via email. Manuscripts are recycled, not returned.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

There is no limit on the number of Entries that you can submit. There is no restriction to style or content: virtually any tone, format, subject area, and length (subject to the guidelines set forth below) will be acceptable. You must be the only author of your Entry.

Your Entry must adhere to the category-specific guidelines:

(a) Each Poetry Entry may include up to three poems, no more than five pages total;
(b) Fiction Entries must be 6,000 words or less;
(c) Flash Fiction Entries must be 1,000 words or less;
(d) Nonfiction Entries must be 6,000 words or less;

Your Entry must:

(1) be your original creation;
(2) be in the English language without images;
(3) not have been published in a physical medium with a circulation exceeding 5,000 (previously published material online IS ALLOWED);
(4) be submitted:

(4a) online: by uploading your Entry file in the entry form through www.submit.newmillenniumwritings.org and be Uploaded in the preferred file format of an Adobe PDF (.pdf), although we do also accept Word (.docx) or (.doc), Adobe (.pdf), Rich Text (.rtf), or Plain Text (.txt). Multiple Entries must each be Uploaded in separate files. File names should include the title of the work only (for Poetry Entries use the title of the first poem) and may only contain letters, numbers, and underscores (__).

(4b) offline: Mail to "NMW," 4021 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Entries should be postmarked on or before November 30, 2016. Send $20 USD check or money order drawn on an American bank, payable to New Millennium Writings. Include cover letter or title page with name, address, phone and email address. Award announcements and results will be sent via email. Manuscripts are recycled, not returned.

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

By submitting an Entry, you represent and warrant that your Entry: (a) is your original creation; (b) has not been copied in whole or in part from any other work; (c) has not previously been published as described in Section 3(3) above; (d) does not violate or infringe any copyright, trademark, privacy or publicity right, or other proprietary or intellectual property right of any person or entity; (e) is not defamatory, libelous, offensive, obscene, or otherwise illegal; and (f) is your sole and exclusive property. You further represent and warrant that you have complete rights to your Entry.

If there is a dispute as to the identity of an online entrant, the prize will be awarded to the authorized account holder of the email address. The "authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person to whom the email address is assigned by an internet service provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

By submitting an Entry, you automatically opt-in to our email list. If you wish to stop receiving these emails, simply click "Unsubscribe" at the bottom of the email received or email us a removal request at [email protected]

REFUND POLICY

Due to the nature of our business we cannot provide refunds.

WINNING THE COMPETITION

The Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner via telephone and email provided by the potential winner. If the potential Winner(s) fails to respond within seven (7) days after the first attempt to contact him/her, declines the prize or fails to provide signed affidavits or releases, such Winner(s) may be deemed to forfeit the prize and publication and the Sponsor has the right to select an alternate potential Winner(s) in his/her place.

Winners and Finalists will be posted on www.newmillenniumwritings.org and emailed to NMW's email list as soon as the judging is finished.

PRIZES

The following prizes will be available to be awarded:

First Place Awards

Poetry: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.

Fiction: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.

Flash Fiction: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.

Nonfiction: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.

SHIPPING POLICY

Usually, we ship any physical products within 1 to 7 days after your order is placed.

PRIVACY POLICY

COLLECTION/USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION

We are collecting personal information primarily to process Entries, to contact you if necessary, or for marketing and other purposes. By entering the Competition, you agree that we may share your information, in our sole discretion, with third parties that have a need to know the information, such as the judging panel or third parties that we retain to assist in administering the Competition; however, those third parties may only use the information for purposes related to this Competition.

GENERAL

Expenses not specifically included in prize description and all taxes are the sole responsibility of the Winner. The Winner is required to comply with any and all applicable federal, state, provincial, if Canadians are eligible to enter, and local laws, rules and regulations. All federal, state and local taxes, and any other costs not specifically provided for in these Terms and Conditions are solely the Winner's responsibility. Winner must complete a W9 form and supply Sponsor with his/her social security number for tax purposes. An IRS Form 1099 will be issued in the name of the Winner for the actual value of the prize received. Sponsor shall have no responsibility or obligation to the Winner or potential Winner who is unable or unavailable to accept or utilize prize as described herein. Entrants agree to be bound by the terms of these Terms and Conditions and by the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding on all matters pertaining to this Competition. Winner may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and where legally permissible a Publicity Release. We award all prizes “as is” and without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

If the potential winner is at least 13 years old and considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian, who will be required to sign the Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and where legally permissible a Publicity Release on the potential winners behalf and fulfill any other requirements imposed on Winner set forth herein. Potential winners must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner.

The Sponsor retains the right to extend this contest's deadline one-time only.

In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Competition is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, bug, worm, unauthorized human intervention or other technical problem, or in the event the Competition is unable to run as planned for any other reason, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either (a) suspend the Competition to address the impairment and then resume the Competition in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Terms and Conditions or (b) terminate the Competition. Failure by the Sponsor to enforce any provision of these Terms and Conditions shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or supplement these Official Rules, and to communicate such modifications or supplements to Participants, as Sponsor deems reasonable.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND REQUIREMENTS

If you are selected as a potential Winner, we will notify you by e-mail and/or telephone. You grant the Sponsor first time North American Serial Rights, In the event that your work is selected to win an award, by participating and submitting work(s). Therefore, the Sponsor has the right to announce and publish your work, name, city, and state whether or not contact has been made with you. Prior to disbursement of any prize money, we may require you to sign additional documents we believe are necessary to confirm your eligibility and to obtain a liability, publicity, and/or publication release.

ADDITIONAL TERMS

The Competition and all accompanying website and promotional materials are copyright of New Millennium Writings. All rights reserved. The Competition is void outside the eligible entry jurisdictions and where prohibited by law. You agree that our decisions related to the Competition are final and binding in all matters. We reserve the right, to the maximum extent permitted by law, in our sole discretion, to change these rules or cancel the Competition at any time. We may also modify, terminate or suspend the Competition if any viruses, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention, or other causes beyond our control corrupt or impair the administration, security, or fairness of the Competition or submission of Entries. If you use the name or likeness of an individual in your Entry, you agree to be solely responsible for that use. You agree that we and our partners, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising and promotion agencies, along with any officers, directors, agents, employees and representatives of any of them (collectively, “Released Parties”), will not be responsible for any action brought by a person whose consent you did not obtain. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (a) any human or other error that may occur in the processing of the Entries; (b) any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to or alteration of Entries; (c) or for technical, network, telephone, computer, hardware or software, malfunctions of any kind, which may occur in connection with this Competition, including, without limitation, any errors or problems related to the administration of the Competition, the processing or judging of Entries, the announcement of the prizes, or the Competition-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for: (y) inaccurate transmission of, or failure to receive, any entry information on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site; and (z) injury or damage to you or any other computer resulting from downloading any materials in connection with the Competition.

SEVERABILITY

If any provision of this Agreement is found to be contrary to law, invalid, illegal or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, such provision shall be of no force or effect; but the remainder of this Agreement shall continue in full force and effect.

LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF ANY ENTRY (OR ANY PORTION OF ANY ENTRY) BY ANY THIRD PARTY. YOU AGREE (FOR YOURSELF AND YOUR HEIRS) THAT THE RELEASED PARTIES, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY LIABILITY, LOSS, INJURY, OR DAMAGE TO PROPERTY OR TO PERSON. YOU ALSO AGREE THAT WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY REASONABLE ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COURT COSTS DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY RELATED TO YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE COMPETITION, OR BY REASON OF YOUR ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE OR MISUSE OF THE PRIZES (INCLUDING ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY RELATED TO A PRIZE). NOTHING IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES WILL LIMIT ANY RELEASED PARTY’S LIABILITY FOR DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY CAUSED BY THAT PARTY'S NEGLIGENCE, A BREACH OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES, OR FRAUDULENT MISREPRESENTATION.

FURTHER, IN ANY DISPUTE, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL YOU BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN AWARDS FOR, AND YOU HEREBY WAIVE ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES, OTHER THAN ENTRANT’S ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES (E.G. COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING). YOU FURTHER WAIVE ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR INCREASED.

    42nd Poetry winner!

    Kerry Tepperman Campbell

    of San Anselmo, CA

    for

    "Bougainvillea"

    January 31 — Final Deadline

    42nd Nonfiction winner!

    Kirk Wilson

    of Austin, TX

    for

    "A Brief and Necessary Madness"

    January 31 — Final Deadline

    42nd fiction winner!

    Elizabeth Amon

    of Seattle, Washington

    for

    "Hair of the Dog"

    January 31 — Final Deadline

    42nd flash fiction winner!

    William Polsgrove

    of Frederick, Maryland
    for
    "Highway 61"

    January 31 — Final Deadline

    Past Winner: 41st Poetry Award

    Robin Myers
    of Washington, VT
    for
    "Love Poem
    for Carl Sagan    "

    January 31 — Final Deadline

    Past Winner: 41st Fiction Award

    Cady Vishniac
    of Columbus, OH
    for
    "Move"

    January 31 — Final Deadline

    Past Winner: 41st Flash Fiction Award

    Adrianne Aron
    of Berkeley, CA
     
    "The Envelope Trick"

    January 31 — Final Deadline

    PAST WINNER: 40th Flash Fiction Award

    Alexander Weinstein
    of Ann Arbor, Michigan
     
    "The Prophet"

    January 31 — Final Deadline

    PAST WINNER: 40th Nonfiction Award

    Karen Hunt
    of Woodland Hills, CA
     
    "Into the World"

    January 31 — Final Deadline

    special contest: Marriage Equality

    "Love Wins" Essay Contest

    Sponsored by: New Millennium Writings

     

    With Nonprofit Partner, FREE2LUV®

     

    Celebrity Judge: Thea Gill, Actress, Singer, Activist

     

    What should our next Special Contest be?

    Over the past 20 years, we've awarded more than $200,000 to Winners, many new and emerging. We've also published more than 1,600 writers and poets, mostly chosen from among the Finalists and Honorable Mentions of our ongoing, four-category writing contests. Click on the titles below to read the winning submissions.

  • New Millennium Literary Award Winners

    All of our Award Winners receive $1,000, a certificate to
    document the success    , and publication both online and in print.

     

    Kerry Tepperman Campbell

    42ND POETRY AWARD

    "Bougainvillea"

     

    Kerry Tepperman Campbell has lived most of her life in San Francisco. She attended Washington University, where she earned a BA in Humanities, and she’s completed the coursework for an MA in Poetics.

     

    Her current writing project is a series of prose poems based on the life of the famous British mutineer Fletcher Christian. She recently traveled by cargo ship to Pitcairn Island, second most remote place on earth, to meet Christian’s descendants.

     

    Kerry's work has recently appeared, or is forthcoming in Bitter Oleander, Laurel Review, Patterson Review, Cloudburst, and American Mustard. Her first book will be out from Blue Light Press in 2017.

    Elizabeth Amon

     

    42ND FICTION AWARD

     

    "Hair of the Dog"

    This award is Elizabeth's first literary prize for fiction.

     

    Elizabeth Amon is an award-winning journalist and has also worked as a photojournalist. Her work has been published in "The New York Times," "Harper’s Magazine," "The American Lawyer" and "Bloomberg News" among others. She graduated from Oberlin College and received an M.A. in creative writing from City College. She's been awarded a Fulbright Scholarship and a Soros Fellowship for her writing...

    William Polsgrove

     

    42ND FLASH

    FICTION AWARD

    "Highway 61"

    This award is William's first literary prize, as well as his first published story.

     

    William Polsgrove grew up on a farm in West Tennessee and graduated in 1981 with a BFA degree in painting from the Memphis College of Art. As a somewhat effeminate, unemployed broken-hearted painter, he joined the Army in 1984, and much to everyone's surprise, he discovered he loved soldiering, so he stayed for twenty-two years...He recently graduated with an MFA in Creative Writing from Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT...

     

    Kirk Wilson

     

    42ND NONFICTION AWARD

    "A Brief and Necessary Madness"

     

    Kirk Wilson's work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, selected for anthologies, and published in numerous literary journals and in a chapbook from Burning Deck press. His true crime classic Unsolved, an investigation into ten high profile murders, has been published in six editions in the US and UK. His website is KirkWilsonBooks.com...

    Robin Myers

    41st Poetry Award

    "Love Poem for
    Carl Sagan"

    Robin Myers (New York, 1987) translates Latin American literature and writes poetry. She was a resident writer at the Vermont Studio Center in 2015 and the first-place poetry winner of the Enizagam Contest. Robin is currently based in Mexico City.​

    You can connect with her on Twitter here.

     

    Cady Vishniac

    41st Fiction Award

    "Move"

     

    Cady Vishniac is a Distinguished University Fellow and MFA in fiction at The Ohio State University. Her stories have won the Sherwood Anderson Award at Mid-American Review and the Alexander Cappon Prize at New Letters.

     

    Connect with Cady on Twitter.

    Adrianne Aron

    41st Flash Fiction

    "The Envelope Trick"

     

    Adrianne Aron is a psychologist, writer, and human rights activist in the San Francisco Bay Area, working with survivors of traumatic abuse--torture, domestic violence, and political persecution. She is co-editor of a collection of essays in translation by UCA Jesuit Martyr Ignacio Martin-Baro, S.J., WRITINGS FOR A LIBERATION PSYCHOLOGY...

     

    Carol D. Marsh

    41st Nonfiction Award

    "Pictures in Leaves"

     

    Carol D. Marsh earned her MFA in Creative Nonfiction from Goucher College in August 2014. Her thesis was a memoir about living and working with Washington DC’s homeless women with AIDS. It comes out as “Nowhere Else I Want to Be” in November 2016 (Inkshares).

    Learn more about Carol on her website, pre-order her memoir, and connect on Facebook.

    Claire Bateman

    40th Poetry Award

    "Meanwhile, We Called Ourselves Human"

     

    Claire Bateman's newest poetry collection Scape is forthcoming in 2016 from New Issues Poetry & Prose. She has taught at Clemson University, the Greenville Fine Arts Center, and various workshops and conferences, and...

    Nina Varela

    40th Fiction Award

    "The Things We

    Did in Texas"

     

    Nina Varela is a nationally awarded writer of screenplays and short fiction. She majors in Writing for Screen & Television BFA ('17) at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. Besides writing, Nina enjoys baking, Netflix, and sweater weather. She can...

    Alexander Weinstein

    40th Flash Fiction

    "The Prophet"

     

     

    Alexander Weinstein is the Director of The Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing and the author of the short story collection Children of the New World (Picador 2016). His fiction and translations have appeared in Cream City Review, Hayden's Ferry Review...

    Karen Hunt

    40th Nonfiction

    "INTO THE WORLD"

     

     

    Karen Hunt’s writing is inspired by her travels to over fifty countries and her experiences living in England, Switzerland, France and Slovenia. In a world increasingly divided by violence and fear, Karen is committed to connecting children from diverse cultures through her MY WORLD PROJECT.

    She is the co-founder of InsideOUT Writers, a creative writing program for incarcerated youth, and the only female boxing and kick-boxing trainer at a gritty LA boxing gym.

    The first...

    Noah Stetzer

    39th Poetry Award

    "Intruder"

     

    Noah Stetzer is a graduate of The MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College and also a scholarship recipient from the Lambda Literary Retreat for Emerging LGBT Writers and from the Bread Loaf Writer's conference. He lives in the Washington DC metro area...

    Jackie Davis Martin

    39th Fiction Award

    "Knife"

     

    Jackie Davis Martin’s most recent stories appear online in Fractured West, Bluestem, On the Premises, and Thrice Fiction, and in print anthologies: Modern Shorts, Love on the Road, and Life is A Rollercoaster. A memoir, Surviving Susan, was published in 2012. She teaches at City College of San Francisco...

    Shanna Yetman

    39th Flash Fiction

    "The Miracle is to

    Walk This Earth"

    Shanna Yetman's fiction appears online at Connotation Press and the Writing Disorder. She is a 2014 recipient of Chicago's Individual Artist Grant. When not writing fiction or enjoying her family, she works as the Communications Coordinator for the Institute of Environmental Sustainability at...

    Susan Nathiel

    39th Nonfiction

    "Hearing Silence"

     

    Susan Nathiel grew up in Oklahoma with a scientist father who wrote textbooks and a mentally ill mother who wrote poetry. Thanks to them, she became both a psychotherapist and a writer, publishing Daughters of Madness and Sons of Madness. She lives in rural...

    Rosa Lane

    38th Poetry

    "Father"

     

    Rosa Lane received her MFA from Sarah Lawrence College in 1982. Her work has appeared in Briar Cliff Review, Crab Orchard Review, Milvia Street Journal, New South, Ploughshares, and elsewhere. Lane’s poetry manuscript, Tiller North, won the 2014 Submissions Competition at Sixteen Rivers Press and will be published in...

     

    George Choundas

    38th Fiction

    "Troth"

     

    George Choundas has fiction and nonfiction in over twenty-five publications. He is author of The Pirate Primer, a former FBI agent, and half Cuban and half Greek...

    Marcia Peck

    38th Flash Fiction

    “Memento Mori”

     

    Marcia Peck’s writing most recently appears in Tribute to Orpheus 2 (Kearney Street Books) and Open to Interpretation: Fading Light (Taylor and O’Neill). “Long Distance” (Flashquake) received a Pushcart Prize nomination. Water Music was runner-up for the Faulkner-Wisdom award for an unpublished novel. She is a cellist with the Minnesota Orchestra...

     

    Michael Caligaris

    38th Nonfiction

    "An Unabridged Study of a Woman: a love story"

    Michael Caligaris received his MFA in creative nonfiction from St. Mary’s College in 2014. His most recent work appeared in War, Literature, and the Arts and Foliate Oak. Currently, he is the online content editor at The East Bay Review and lives in Oakland, CA. He will always...

  • “Highly recommended.
    NMW is one of our favorite journals.”

    Winning Writers
    www.winningwriters.com

  • Finalists and Honorable Mentions

    39th Nonfiction Contest Finalists, 2014

    42ND POETRY

     

    FINALISTS

     

    William Ellis

    "Instructions for Returning to the Past"

     

    Robert Evory

    "Sympathy Vibration"

     

    Linda Nemec Foster

    "The Artist's Notebook"

     

    Teresa Gilman

    "Whistling Down the Sky"

     

    Jonathan Greenhause

    "How I Became the Luckiest Man on My Block"

     

    N. A. Hirabayashi

    "Japan — Three Cities"

     

    Martha Hollander

    "Strange Bed"

     

    Marilyn E. Johnston

    "Outward Bound"

     

    George Keenen

    "Back We Go"

     

    Joyce Kessel

    "The Vigil"

     

    James Kirkpatrick

    "INÈS"

     

    Daniel Kossow

    "One Morning in the Marsh"

     

    Aly Wright Fields

    "Gymnastics"

     

    Ed Ruzicka

    "My Lungs Are a Shambles"

     

    Victoria Smith

    "Mother of Exiles"

     

    K. T. Landon

    "The Second Law of Thermodynamics"

     

    Barbara Ungar

    "On a Scale of One to Ten"

     

     

    HONORABLE MENTIONS

     

    Austin Alexis

    Kelly Anderson

    Jacob Appel

    Ellen Austin-Li

    Judith Barrington

    Michelle Bitting

    Adele M. Bourne

    Russell Boyington

    Sarah Colby

    Deborah Doolittle

    Patricio Ferrari

    Julia Gordon-Bramer

    Kristy Gonzalez

    Janet Greenberg

    Neal Hall

    Maeve Hitzenbuhler

    Martha Hollander

    Terry S. Johnson

    Janet Joyner

    Elise Kazanjian

    Bud Kenny

    Ethan Minnow

    Denmark Laine

    Lee Landau

    Devi Laskar

    Naomi Ruth Lowinsky

    Maria Mazzenga

    Michael Miller

    Kathleen O'Toole

    Malcolm Ogden

    Pattie Palmer-Baker

    Thomas Patterson

    Erica Polevoy

    K.D. Rose

    Jeffrey Schneider

    Molly Scott

    Mara Adamitz Scrupe

    Jane Springer

    Jeff Walt

    Vernon Waring

    Suellen Wedmore

    Laura Wisniewski

    Sarah Wolbach

     

    39th Nonfiction Contest Finalists, 2014

    42ND FICTION

     

    FINALISTS

     

    Jacob M. Appel

    "The Children's Lottery"

     

    Julia Ballerini

    "The Workings of Joy"

     

    J Bloom

    "Molly"

     

    Megan Gregor

    "Signs"

     

    Lisa Greim

    "Walter Says Good Morning"

     

    Erin Holiday

    "Reserves"

     

    Katharine Johnston

    "Delancey and Essex"

     

    Maxime Kawawa-Beaudan

    "Others"

     

    Kathleen Kell

    "Folly at Roosevelt Island"

     

    Denise Long

    "Where It's Buried"

     

    Haywood Moxley

    "Hands"

     

    Kate Pigott

    "Needle"

     

    Marsha Reed Nall

    "Pure Gold"

     

    Katherine Rooks

    "Climb On"

     

    Kate Simonian

    "Late Chrysalis, Early Summer"

     

    Darren Sorrels

    Mt. Holly, N.C.

    "Total Progress 0%"

     

    Patricia Trentacoste

    "India Lake"

     

    Nina Varela

    "Belly"

     

    Mark Wagstaff

    "Watching Biff on Primetime"

     

    Casey Whitworth

    "Me and You and Zvonimir"

     

    HONORABLE MENTIONS

     

    Jacob M. Appel

    Refael Paul Arenson

    Shelly Auster

    Anna Barto

    Catherine Bell

    Thomas Benz

    John Berry

    Robert Cataldo

    Zebulon Crane

    Alex Csedrik

    Lynn D'Aurora

    Alexina Dalgetty

    Cecilia Fairchild

    Jim Gish

    Emilia Gonzalez

    Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry

    Sam Gridley

    Teresa Gunther

    Enid Harlow

    Robert Kinerk

    Thom Kudla

    Jessica Lipnack

    John P Loonam

    Gordon MacKinney

    Rupa Maitra

    Djelloul Marbrook

    Simone Martel

    Mac McCaskill

    Cathy Mellett

    G. M. Monks

    Anthony Nunez

    John O'Brien

    Billy O'Callaghan

    Carolyn Osborn

    Laura Owen

    Lauren Parvizi

    Brian Petkash

    Stephen Prather

    Deanna Robinson

    Laura M. Rocha

    Richard Rook

    Stefanie Seddon

    Serge Segal

    Marin Shannahan

    Frank Smith

    J Spru

    Keith Stahl

    Jay Shiro Tashiro

    Denise Tolan

    William Torphy

    Louis Villalba

    Cynthia Walker

    John Zeugner

    Irene Zhao

    39th Nonfiction Contest Finalists, 2014

    42ND FLASH FICTION

     

    FINALISTS

     

    Judith Glass Collins

    "Matroyska"

     

    Erin Conway

    "Teacher, Wouldn't You Like to Sing the Blues?"

     

    Andi Dobek

    "It's Not Me"

     

    Tyler Dunning

    "Snow White"

     

    Jeptha Evans
    "Politics"

     

    Amanda Foerster
    "Shirene"

     

    Dana Getz

    "Dissonance"

     

    Dara Kell

    "T&T"

     

    Lisa Korzeniowski

    "The Burning"

     

    Denise Long

    "Smooth, Shallow Cut"

     

    Ginger Marcinkowski

    "Tsunami615"

     

    Lisa Michelle

    "Trails End"

     

    Marc Phillips

    "You May Begin"

     

    Eric Ruka

    "The Brave"

     

    Michael Sarabia

    "Mesopotamian Equinox"

     

    Cynthia Schartman

    "Foodie"

     

    Adam Schwartzman

    "Holy Land, USA"

     

    James Sprouse

    "Juicy Fruit"

     

    Lizette Wanzer

    "Flounder"

     

    Jim Weyer

    "The Beach"

     

    HONORABLE MENTIONS

     

    Arlene Adelkopf

    Natalie DeVaull-Robichaud Caitlin Gutheil

    Liana Imam

    Timothy Jay Smith

    George Keithley

    Didi Leavitt

    William Locke Hauser

    Jay McAleer

    Enola Mosley

    Gunilla Norris

    Jay Shiro Tashiro

    Genea Tafesse

    Meg Tuite

    Vernon Waring

    39th Nonfiction Contest Finalists, 2014

    42ND NONFICTION

     

    FINALISTS

     

     

    Barbara Bruner

    "My Son Becomes a Father"

     

    Tyrese Coleman

    "Thoughts on My Ancestry.com DNA Results"

     

    J.L. Cooper

    "The Sages of the West"

     

    Savanna Ferguson

    "On Orogenies"

     

    Robynn Colwell

    "Brussels Attacks"

     

    Joan Goodreau

    "First Words"

     

    Anne Gudger

    "Sieve"

     

    William Hillyard

    "Wonder Valley"

     

    Michele Leavitt

    "Who Among Us"

     

    Jeffrey Loeb

    "Resurrection"

     

    Rolando Lopez

    "American Genies"

     

    Christopher McNally

    "Kings of America"

     

    J. H. Moncrieff

    "The Fighter"

     

    Barbara Mossberg

    "The Role of Poetry in Saving the Earth"

     

    P. J. Osattin

    "A Rose By Any Other Name"

     

    Gabrielle Robinson

    "Ambused by the Past"

     

    Catherine Root

    "Loving the Bigger Fat"

     

     

    HONORABLE MENTIONS

     

     

    Barbara Bamberger Scott

    Carol J Blatter

    Leslie Campbell

    Annie Dawid

    Beth Duckles

    Lois Engel

    Sharon Esterly

    Ambreen Jamal

    Vincent James

    Hannah Jefferies

    Robert Kirvel

    Isa "Kitty" Mady

    Shelby Meyerhoff

    Andrea Michalowsky

    Amanda Noble

    Liza Porter

    Elizabeth Rose

    Annita Sawyer

    Marilee Stang

    Lizette Wanzer

    Jessie Xiao

     

    41ST POETRY

     

    FINALISTS

     

    Nancy Allen

    Lynchburg, VA

    “Firemen’s Memorial Day Bar-B-Que”

     

    Barbara Bogue

    Muncie, IN

    “Sacrificial Fire”

     

    Robert Evory​

    Portage, MI

    “Unmarked Grave”

     

    Lynne Martin Bowman

    Greensboro, NC

    “What the Sand Has Forgotten”

     

    David Cooke

    Portland, OR

    “Meat Puppet”

     

    Ted Davis

    New Rochelle, NY

    “Raising the Altar”

     

    Christina Frei

    Hilversum, Netherlands

    “Tree of Forgive”

     

    Jonathan Greenhause

    Jersey City, NJ

    “Living in Suspension”

     

    Lisa Gundry

    Grand Rapids, MI

    “Learning to Swim with Daddy”

     

    Juli Anna Herndon

    Providence, RI

    "cartography, after khaled mattawa”

     

    Christina Lovin

    Richmond, KY

    “Of Other Nights”

     

    Alison Luterman

    Oakland, CA

    “After Watching a Horror Movie, They Sleep with the Kitten Between Them”

     

    Bernadette McComish

    Venice Beach, CA

    “Five Years Later”

     

    Edward McManis

    Larkspur, CA

    “DSM V God”

     

    Barbara Mossberg

    Eugene, OR

    “The Avatar of Day”

     

    Julie Rochlin

    Cambridge, MA

    “Ice Age”

     

    Jeffrey Schneider

    Ellenville, NY

    “Poetry 210 at the DFY”

     

    Carol Smith

    Kirkland, WA

    “Benediction”

     

    Armin Tolentino

    Vancouver, WA

    “Dirt Eaters Anonymous”

     

    Lucia Zimmitti

    Las Cruces, NM

    “Clay”

     

    41ST FICTION

     

    FINALISTS

     

    Ioanna Carlsen

    New Mexico

    "Mexican Bus"

     

    Kathy Conde

    Denver, CO

    "A Family Alphabet"

     

    Sheldon Costa

    Seattle, WA

    "The Matinee"

     

    Joan Corwin

    Chicago, IL

    "Wings"

     

    Cora Cruz

    Forest Hills, NY

    "Material Conditions"

     

    Hannah Gildea

    Oregon City, OR

    "Waiting for Eliza J."

     

    Doris Iarovici

    Durham, NC

    "Jump"

     

    Joe Johnson

    Richmond, VA

    "How Far Gone"

     

    Kathryn Kulpa

    Providence, RI

    "A Key into the Language of Ghosts"

     

    Mary LaChapelle

    Bronxville, NY

    "Sisters of a New Order"

     

    Terrance Manning

    White Oak, PA

    "Pretty Lights"

     

    Louise Marburg

    New York, NY

    "Personal Wealth"

     

    Kate McCahill

    Santa Fe, NM

    "Absence"

     

    Rose Ellen McCaig

    Boston, MA

    "Economics"

     

    Timothy O'Leary

    Portland, OR

    "Fake Girlfriend"

     

    Janet Schneider

    Berkeley, CA

    "Forging Bonds"

     

    Luvia Swanson

    Asheville, NC

    "Mackenzie’s Flight"

     

    Elizabeth Taylor

    Keswick, VA

    "Olympic Pancake"

     

    Margaret Vandenburg

    Bloomingburg, NY

    "Brave New York"

     

    Alexander Weinstein

    Ann Arbor, MI

    "Moksha"

     

     

    41ST FLASH FICTION

     

    FINALISTS

     

    Carly Anderson

    Astoria, NY

    "No Going Back"

     

    Linda Barnhart

    Womelsdorf, PA

    "Cary Grant Was Here"

     

    Sonia Christensen

    Boulder, CO

    "Thank You to Everyone"

     

    Chris Connolly

    Booterstown, Ireland

    "A Perhaps Slightly Deranged Over-reaction"

     

    Adah Frank

    Woodstock, NY

    "The Rocking Chair"

     

    JoeAnn Hart

    Gloucester, MA

    "Sunk"

     

    Ambata Kazi

    New Orleans, LA

    "North Star"

     

    Thomas Kudla

    Wheaton, IL

    "Dropping the A-Bomb"

     

    Iris Litt

    New York, NY

    "The Bear"

     

    Jennifer Meng

    Taipei City, Taiwan

    "Pact with Space Gods"

     

    Dave Reagan

    Garberville, CA

    "It's Not the Thing You Fling, But the Fling Itself That Counts"

     

    Gerald Ryan

    Elgin, IL

    "Fortune Cookie"

     

    Patricia Schultheis

    Baltimore, MD

    "Glory"

     

    Cady Vishniac

    Columbus, OH

    "Early Conversations with Baby"

     

    Kathleen C. Arceneaux

    Blacksburg, VA

    "Feeding Seagulls"

     

    Kathryn Kulpa

    Somerset, MA

    "American Blonde"

     

    Jayne Martin

    Los Olivos, CA

    "When the Bough Breaks"

     

    Jeanette Quick

    Washington, DC

    "Entering the Upper Middle Class"

     

    Bruce Rettig

    Tahoe Paradise, CA

    "For Baha: : February 4, 2014"

     

    Diana Reynolds Roome

    Talent, OR

    "Darkly Through Glass"

     

    41ST NONFICTION

    FINALISTS

     

    Doug Alderson

    Tallahassee, FL

    "Bear Troubles"

     

    Janet Buttenwieser

    Seattle, WA

    "Laws of Motion"

     

    Elliott Chen

    Alhambra, CA

    "Alone Wolf"

     

    Don Colburn

    Portland, OR

    "Which Brings Us to the Nodule"

     

    Jenn Dean

    Carnation, WA

    "The Keepers of the Ghost Bird"

     

    Robert Fieseler

    Boston, MA

    "New Miserable Experience"

     

    Edna Garte

    Waterford, MI

    "The Creative Approach"

     

    Karin Goodwin

    The Plains, VA

    "My Jade Egg"

     

    Abriana Jetté

    Staten Island NY

    "Risk"

     

    Mal King

    Santa Paula, CA

    "Living Life in Capital Letters"

     

    Jason Kirkman

    Santa Fe, NM

    "Indian Wedding Travelgasm"

     

    Holly Levinson

    Short Hills, NJ

    "A New Normal"

     

    Sue Li

    New York, NY

    "For Spacious Skies"

     

    Catharine Lucas

    Berkeley, CA

    "Just Like Anyone’s"

     

    Holly Maurer-Klein

    Pittsburgh, PA

    "Period Peace"

     

    Kate McCahill

    Santa Fe, NM

    "Remembering Mel"

     

    Ed McManis

    Larkspur, CA

    "Why My Feet Hurt"

     

    Petra Perkins

    Denver, CO

    "Grief Takes No Prisoner"

     

    Mary Jane Reynolds

    Columbia, SC

    "A Certain Sacredness"

     

    Madeline Wiseman

    Lincoln, NE

    "Finding the Gap on Dead Man’s Run"

     

    40th Poetry

    FINALISTS

     

    Carlos A Bates-Gomez,

    Forest Hills, NY

     

    Cristina Baptista, Greenwich, CT

     

    Paul Beilstein,

    Champaign, IL

     

    Lynne Burnett,

    British Columbia, Canada

     

    Carolyn Evans Campbell, Evergreen, CO

     

    Robert Carr,

    Orlando, FL

     

    Keith Gaboury,

    Cambridge, MA

     

    Matthew Hohner, Baltimore, MD

     

    Ellen LaFleche, Northampton, MA

     

    Alison Luterman,

    Oakland, CA

     

    Djelloul Marbrook, Germantown, NY

     

    Michael Morical,

    Taipei, Taiwan

     

    Shelley Nelson,

    Loveland, CO

     

    Emily Newberry,

    Portland, OR

     

    Elaine Pentalari,

    Bristol, VT

     

    Sashana Kane Proctor, Cazadero, CA

     

    Robert Sawyer,

    New York, NY

     

    Jim Glenn Thatcher, Yarmouth, ME

     

    Arminius Tolentino, Portland, OR

     

    Arnold Weingart,

    Chicago, IL

    40th Fiction

    ​FINALISTS

     

    Helen Degen Cohen,

    Deerfield, IL,

    “Sartre and I”

     

    Joan Corwin,

    Evanston, IL,

    “Strange Love”

     

    John Florio,

    Brooklyn, NY,

    “King of the World”

     

    Alice Friedman,

    Fern Park, FL, “Trespassing”

     

    Adam Golub,

    Fullerton, CA,

    “Lone Pine”

     

    Jason Marc Harris,

    Bryan, TX,

    “Girl in the Trunk”

     

    Jeannette Hinkle,

    Melrose, MA,

    “The Tour”

     

    Mark Holden,

    Chazy, NY,

    “Cursing the Wheelbarrow’s Wheel”

     

    Lorien House,

    Tijeras, NM,

    “Rustling Cards, Brady, MT 1912”

     

    Amanda Kabak,

    Chicago, IL,

    “Over the Rainbow”

     

    Dana Kroos,

    Las Cruces, NM,

    “Miss Kitty”

     

    Maureen Langloss,

    NYC, NY,

    “Chorionic Villus Sampling with the Virgin Mary”

     

    Kathryn Legan,

    Atlanta, GA,

    “The Fourth of July”

     

    Josh MacIvor-Andersen, Marquette, MI, “Sometimes I Dream I’m a Youth Group Leader…”

     

    Sophie Monatte,

    Hong Kong,

    “Vélodrome”

     

    Corey Nyhus,

    Levittown, NY,

    “Wolves in Ypres”

     

    Shoshana Seidman,

    Los Angeles, CA,

    “The Organ Donor”

     

    Katherine Sparks, Greenville, VA,

    “The Next Great Cowboy Poet”

     

    Keith Stahl,

    Syracuse, NY,

    “Doctor Fish”

     

    Julie Weston,

    Hailey, ID,

    “Sleeping Horses”

    40th Flash Fiction

    ​FINALISTS

     

    Brandi Capozzi,

    Port Murray, NJ

     

    John Corvese,

    Ontario, Canada

     

    Stan Duncan,

    Quincy, MA

     

    Paula Friedman,

    Gresham, OR

     

    Clare Gardner,

    DPO, AE

     

    Kathleen Hansen, Coronado, CA

     

    Nancy Hanway,

    Saint Paul, MN

     

    Agatha Hinman,

    Oakland, CA

     

    Ingrid Jendrzejewski, Vincennes, IN

     

    Deirdra McAfee, Richmond, VA

     

    Jennifer Meng,

    Taipei City, Taiwan

     

    Kimmo Rosenthal, Schenectady, NY

     

    Giannina Silverman, Bothell, WA

     

    Derry Sampey,

    Apopka, FL

     

    Vicky Savage,

    Tampa, FL

     

    Lones Seiber,

    Morristown, TN

     

    Karen Stromberg,

    La Mesa, CA

     

    Harold Suretsky,

    Highland Park, NJ

     

    Rae Theodore,

    Royersford, PA

     

    Francine Witte,

    New York, NY

    40th Nonfiction

    FINALISTS

     

    Hillary Adams-Maalouf, Minden, NV,

    "Blankets"

    Margo Barnes,

    Tucson, AZ,

    "Anointed"

    Sabrina Bess,

    New Rochelle, NY,

    "A Night of Dying"

    Susan Bonetto,

    San Francisco, CA,

    "Before We Lived Barefoot"

    Leeanne Carlson,

    Waller, TX,

    "Standing Alone"

    Cecilia D,

    Santa Clarita, CA,

    "Highway Daughter of the Virgin Mother"

    Rachel Fauth,

    Fort Salonga, NY,

    "The Seagulls and the Noise"

    Linda Federico-OMurchu,

    Montclair, NJ,

    "Sleeping White Butterflies"

    John Gist,

    Silver City, NM,

    "Penitent Monsters"

    Evelyn Krieger,

    Sharon, MA,

    "In the Driver’s Seat"

    Jessica Kulynych,

    Simsbury, CT,

    "Butterfly Faith"

    Stan Mayer,

    Austin, TX,

    "Boys at the Edge of the Flag"

    Jason Najum,

    Montreal, QC,

    "I Too Have Suffered"

    Susan Narayan,

    Minneapolis, MN,

    "Searching for Jesus in a Mosque"

    Jean Noland,

    Coos Bay, OR,

    "In the Brown Singing"

    Gregory Ormson,

    Kailua Kona, HI,

    "Under a Silent Moon"

    Darrin Pruitt,

    Brooklyn, NY,

    "Baptism"

    Catherine Raven,

    Emigrant, MT,

    "On Plan"

    Zeynep Seyran,

    Port Jefferson Station, NY,

    "All the Kids Schooled in Mortality"

    Patricia Smith,

    Chester, VA,

    "Toubab! Toubab!"

    39th Poetry Contest Finalists, 2014

    39th Poetry

     

    FINALISTS

     

    Devreaux Baker,

    Mendocino, CA

     

    Patricia B Barone,

    Fridley, MN

     

    Berwyn Moore,

    Erie, PA

     

    Mary Cole,

    Gloucester, MA

     

    Linda Nemec Foster,

    Grand Rapids, MI

     

    Anca Hariton,

    Benicia, CA

     

    Georganne Harmon,

    Nashville, TN

     

    Linda Lee Harper,

    Augusta, GA

     

    Alysia Harris,

    New Haven, CT

     

    Clarinda Harriss,

    Baltimore, MD

     

    James Heffernan,

    Hanover, NH

     

    Johanna Christiane Ledakis,

    Miami, FL

     

    Sandy Longley,

    Delmar, NY

     

    Tim Mayo,

    Brattleboro, VT

     

    Barbara Mossberg,

    Eugene, OR

     

    Linwood Rumney,

    Cincinnati, OH

     

    Annie Stenzel,

    Richmond, CA

     

    Jim Glenn Thatcher,

    Yarmouth, ME

     

    Hilde Weisert,

    Chapel Hill, NC

     

    Ingrid Wendt,

    Eugene, OR

     

    39th Fiction Contest Finalists, 2014

    39th Fiction

     

    FINALISTS

     

    Leslee Becker,

    Fort Collins, CO

     

    Thomas Benz,

    Evanston IL

     

    Thomas Cook,

    New York, NY

     

    Monte Dutton,

    Clinton, SC

     

    Jean Garrett,

    Winslow, ME

     

    Hannah Gildea,

    Portland, OR

     

    Anna Goodkind,

    Brooklyn, NY

     

    Jayson Hawkins,

    Rosharon, TX

     

    Mal King,

    Santa Paula, CA

     

    Susan Land,

    Bethesda, MD

     

    Brenda Liebling-Goldberg,

    Houston, TX

     

    Djelloul Marbrook, Germantown, NY

     

    Wendy Palmer,

    Oak Bluffs, MA

     

    Terri Scullen,

    Alexandria, VA

     

    Adam Shafer,

    Chicago, IL

     

    Margaret Sharma,

    Alhambra, CA

     

    Lisa Solod,

    Savannah, GA

     

    Sharon Solwitz,

    Chicago, IL

     

    Sandi Sonnenfeld,

    Brooklyn, NY

     

    Matthew Wanner,

    Coeur D'aLene, ID

     

    39th Flash Fiction Contest Finalists, 2014

    39th Flash Fiction

     

    FINALISTS

     

    Kathleen Arceneaux, Blacksburg, VA

    Bailey Brewer,

    Van Nuys, CA

    Isabella David,

    Ridgefield, CT

    Frank duBois,

    Kalispell, MT

    Lili Flanders,

    Los Angeles, CA

    Don Fred,

    Cuyahoga Falls, OH

    Barbara Fried,

    Stanford, CA

    Paul Kennebeck,

    Denver, CO

    Curt Klinghoffer,

    Pooler, GA

    Frank Pettinelli,

    Cary, NC

    Peter Speziale,

    New York, NY

    Jonathan Segol,

    Saratoga Springs, NY

    Jeanette Quick,

    Washington, DC

    Helia S. Rethmann, Goodlettsville, TN

    Maryam Sheikholeslami, Waukesha, WI

    John Trout,

    San Francisco, CA

    Bonnie West,

    Saint Paul, MN

    S. E. White,

    Michigan City, IN

    Francine Witte,

    New York, NY

    Melanie Thorne,

    Petaluma, CA

    39th Nonfiction Contest Finalists, 2014

    39th Nonfiction

     

    FINALISTS

     

    Adrianne Aron,

    Berkeley, CA

      

    Cathy Beres,

    Evanston, IL

     

    David W. Berner,

    Forest Park, IL

     

    Terence Cady,

    Santa Fe, NM

     

    Kevin Camp,

    Washington, DC

     

    Anne Frohna,

    Prescott, AZ

     

    Myrna Greenfield,
    Brooklyn, NY

     

    Richard Hague,

    Cincinnati, OH

     

    Saffron Marchant,

    New Alberose, Hong Kong

     

    Kate McCahill,

    Santa Fe, NM

     

    Alberta Nassi,

    Sacramento, CA

     

    Randy Osborne,

    Atlanta, GA

     

    Jesse Paul Padilla,

    Normal, IL

     

    Diana Perkins,

    Highlands Ranch, CO

     

    Richelle Putnam,

    Meridian, MS

     

    Christine Ritenis,

    Suffern, NY

     

    Morgan Smith,

    Santa Fe, NM

     

    Rachael Sokolowski,

    Truro, MA

     

    Deborah Thompson,

    Fort Collins, CO

     

    John Wagner,

    Montpelier, VT

     

  • We're in the process of migrating every contest since 1996 to this site.

    Send us a message if you can't find what you're looking for :-)

  • The future looks bright for poets and writers, both new and established.

     

    We hope to see you between our covers!

