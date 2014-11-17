×

Please read these Terms and Conditions before entering the New Millennium Writings Award Competition ("Competition"). By submitting an entry, you ("you" or "your") acknowledge that you are eligible to enter the Competition and have read and agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and any decisions related to the Competition that are made by New Millennium Writings or the judges. We will select one "First Prize" winner in each of the Competition categories. Details of the Competition prizes are described in more detail below. The "Sponsor" of the Competition is New Millennium Writings ("NMW" or "we"), located at NMW, 4021 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.

ELIGIBILITY

New Millennium Writings Award Competition (“Competition”) is open to all new, aspiring, and established writers, regardless of experience, from anywhere in the world where the Competition is not prohibited or restricted by law. Participants must be 18 years old or older at time of entry as long as such participation is not prohibited or restricted by law where the participant lives. You (“you” or “your”) are not eligible to enter the Competition if you are (a) our employee or independent contractor or an employee or independent contractor of any of our affiliates; (b) a family member (spouses, domestic partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, and grandchildren) of our employees, independent contractors or affiliates; (d) a judge involved in the Competition, including any reviewer who participates in selecting the Nominees and finalists.

GRANT OF RIGHTS

Entrant will retain copyright for their Entry. It is not necessary to put a copyright notice on your manuscript. Under U.S. copyright law the writer holds all legal rights to anything he/she produces until signed away. We acquire First-Time North American Serial Rights only when we accept anything for publication. That means after we have published the Work ("Work") in the corresponding anthology, all rights revert back to you, at which time the Sponsor is granted non-exclusive rights so that the Work may remain in publication on the Sponsors website, in all anthology formats, and in any subsequent editions published under the Sponsor's name. Any republication should state that the Work first appeared in New Millennium Writings, using a common method of citation, for example: "This work originally appeared in New Millennium Writings, (2016)."

AGREEMENT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Participation in the Competition constitutes your full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Terms and Conditions and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with these Terms and Conditions and fulfilling all other requirements set forth herein.

COMPETITION PERIODS

We must receive your Competition Entry for categories of Fiction, Poetry, Nonfiction, and Flash Fiction between August 1, 2016, 12:01 A.M. and November 30, 2016 at 11:59 P.M. (all U.S. time zones).

HOW TO ENTER AND PRICING POLICY

Online: You must submit through www.submit.newmillenniumwritings.org to enter the Competition. Follow the submission instructions and upload: (1) the complete version of your entry or entries (“Entry” or “Entries”); (2) follow the payment instructions and complete payment of $20 per Entry. We reserve the right to stop accepting Entries at any time during the Competition. We will not accept or review any Entry that does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

Offline: Mail to "NMW," 4021 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Entries should be postmarked on or before November 30, 2016. Send $20 USD check or money order drawn on an American bank, payable to New Millennium Writings. Include cover letter or title page with name, address, phone number and email address. Award announcements and results will be sent via email. Manuscripts are recycled, not returned.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

There is no limit on the number of Entries that you can submit. There is no restriction to style or content: virtually any tone, format, subject area, and length (subject to the guidelines set forth below) will be acceptable. You must be the only author of your Entry.

Your Entry must adhere to the category-specific guidelines:

(a) Each Poetry Entry may include up to three poems, no more than five pages total;(b) Fiction Entries must be 6,000 words or less;(c) Flash Fiction Entries must be 1,000 words or less;(d) Nonfiction Entries must be 6,000 words or less;

Your Entry must:

(1) be your original creation;(2) be in the English language without images;(3) not have been published in a physical medium with a circulation exceeding 5,000 (previously published material online IS ALLOWED);(4) be submitted:

(4a) online: by uploading your Entry file in the entry form through www.submit.newmillenniumwritings.org and be Uploaded in the preferred file format of an Adobe PDF (.pdf), although we do also accept Word (.docx) or (.doc), Adobe (.pdf), Rich Text (.rtf), or Plain Text (.txt). Multiple Entries must each be Uploaded in separate files. File names should include the title of the work only (for Poetry Entries use the title of the first poem) and may only contain letters, numbers, and underscores (__).

(4b) offline: Mail to "NMW," 4021 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Entries should be postmarked on or before November 30, 2016. Send $20 USD check or money order drawn on an American bank, payable to New Millennium Writings. Include cover letter or title page with name, address, phone and email address. Award announcements and results will be sent via email. Manuscripts are recycled, not returned.

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

By submitting an Entry, you represent and warrant that your Entry: (a) is your original creation; (b) has not been copied in whole or in part from any other work; (c) has not previously been published as described in Section 3(3) above; (d) does not violate or infringe any copyright, trademark, privacy or publicity right, or other proprietary or intellectual property right of any person or entity; (e) is not defamatory, libelous, offensive, obscene, or otherwise illegal; and (f) is your sole and exclusive property. You further represent and warrant that you have complete rights to your Entry.

If there is a dispute as to the identity of an online entrant, the prize will be awarded to the authorized account holder of the email address. The "authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person to whom the email address is assigned by an internet service provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

By submitting an Entry, you automatically opt-in to our email list. If you wish to stop receiving these emails, simply click "Unsubscribe" at the bottom of the email received or email us a removal request at [email protected]

REFUND POLICY

Due to the nature of our business we cannot provide refunds.

WINNING THE COMPETITION

The Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner via telephone and email provided by the potential winner. If the potential Winner(s) fails to respond within seven (7) days after the first attempt to contact him/her, declines the prize or fails to provide signed affidavits or releases, such Winner(s) may be deemed to forfeit the prize and publication and the Sponsor has the right to select an alternate potential Winner(s) in his/her place.

Winners and Finalists will be posted on www.newmillenniumwritings.org and emailed to NMW's email list as soon as the judging is finished.

PRIZES

The following prizes will be available to be awarded:

First Place Awards

Poetry: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.

Fiction: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.

Flash Fiction: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.

Nonfiction: This Award will consist of an amount of $1,000 USD and publication of Winner’s Entry in print, e-book, and any other formats, and website.

SHIPPING POLICY

Usually, we ship any physical products within 1 to 7 days after your order is placed.

PRIVACY POLICY

COLLECTION/USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION

We are collecting personal information primarily to process Entries, to contact you if necessary, or for marketing and other purposes. By entering the Competition, you agree that we may share your information, in our sole discretion, with third parties that have a need to know the information, such as the judging panel or third parties that we retain to assist in administering the Competition; however, those third parties may only use the information for purposes related to this Competition.

GENERAL

Expenses not specifically included in prize description and all taxes are the sole responsibility of the Winner. The Winner is required to comply with any and all applicable federal, state, provincial, if Canadians are eligible to enter, and local laws, rules and regulations. All federal, state and local taxes, and any other costs not specifically provided for in these Terms and Conditions are solely the Winner's responsibility. Winner must complete a W9 form and supply Sponsor with his/her social security number for tax purposes. An IRS Form 1099 will be issued in the name of the Winner for the actual value of the prize received. Sponsor shall have no responsibility or obligation to the Winner or potential Winner who is unable or unavailable to accept or utilize prize as described herein. Entrants agree to be bound by the terms of these Terms and Conditions and by the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding on all matters pertaining to this Competition. Winner may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and where legally permissible a Publicity Release. We award all prizes “as is” and without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

If the potential winner is at least 13 years old and considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian, who will be required to sign the Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and where legally permissible a Publicity Release on the potential winners behalf and fulfill any other requirements imposed on Winner set forth herein. Potential winners must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner.

The Sponsor retains the right to extend this contest's deadline one-time only.

In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Competition is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, bug, worm, unauthorized human intervention or other technical problem, or in the event the Competition is unable to run as planned for any other reason, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either (a) suspend the Competition to address the impairment and then resume the Competition in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Terms and Conditions or (b) terminate the Competition. Failure by the Sponsor to enforce any provision of these Terms and Conditions shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or supplement these Official Rules, and to communicate such modifications or supplements to Participants, as Sponsor deems reasonable.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND REQUIREMENTS

If you are selected as a potential Winner, we will notify you by e-mail and/or telephone. You grant the Sponsor first time North American Serial Rights, In the event that your work is selected to win an award, by participating and submitting work(s). Therefore, the Sponsor has the right to announce and publish your work, name, city, and state whether or not contact has been made with you. Prior to disbursement of any prize money, we may require you to sign additional documents we believe are necessary to confirm your eligibility and to obtain a liability, publicity, and/or publication release.

ADDITIONAL TERMS

The Competition and all accompanying website and promotional materials are copyright of New Millennium Writings. All rights reserved. The Competition is void outside the eligible entry jurisdictions and where prohibited by law. You agree that our decisions related to the Competition are final and binding in all matters. We reserve the right, to the maximum extent permitted by law, in our sole discretion, to change these rules or cancel the Competition at any time. We may also modify, terminate or suspend the Competition if any viruses, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention, or other causes beyond our control corrupt or impair the administration, security, or fairness of the Competition or submission of Entries. If you use the name or likeness of an individual in your Entry, you agree to be solely responsible for that use. You agree that we and our partners, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising and promotion agencies, along with any officers, directors, agents, employees and representatives of any of them (collectively, “Released Parties”), will not be responsible for any action brought by a person whose consent you did not obtain. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (a) any human or other error that may occur in the processing of the Entries; (b) any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to or alteration of Entries; (c) or for technical, network, telephone, computer, hardware or software, malfunctions of any kind, which may occur in connection with this Competition, including, without limitation, any errors or problems related to the administration of the Competition, the processing or judging of Entries, the announcement of the prizes, or the Competition-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for: (y) inaccurate transmission of, or failure to receive, any entry information on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site; and (z) injury or damage to you or any other computer resulting from downloading any materials in connection with the Competition.

SEVERABILITY

If any provision of this Agreement is found to be contrary to law, invalid, illegal or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, such provision shall be of no force or effect; but the remainder of this Agreement shall continue in full force and effect.

LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF ANY ENTRY (OR ANY PORTION OF ANY ENTRY) BY ANY THIRD PARTY. YOU AGREE (FOR YOURSELF AND YOUR HEIRS) THAT THE RELEASED PARTIES, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY LIABILITY, LOSS, INJURY, OR DAMAGE TO PROPERTY OR TO PERSON. YOU ALSO AGREE THAT WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY REASONABLE ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COURT COSTS DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY RELATED TO YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE COMPETITION, OR BY REASON OF YOUR ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE OR MISUSE OF THE PRIZES (INCLUDING ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY RELATED TO A PRIZE). NOTHING IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES WILL LIMIT ANY RELEASED PARTY’S LIABILITY FOR DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY CAUSED BY THAT PARTY'S NEGLIGENCE, A BREACH OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES, OR FRAUDULENT MISREPRESENTATION.