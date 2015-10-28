Winning Writing Advice: On Rewriting

The last part of writing a story: a heady compound of high and low. You've been through so much. You don't scare easy. This hard-won armor lets you move swiftly and definitively. That participle has to go, this subplot can suck it. But underneath that armor is serious vulnerability. You've been through so much. You have so much to lose. Just because you can move swiftly and definitively doesn't mean you do. In fact you're positively precious about where you step. The participle goes back in, the subplot can still suck it. You have so much to lose. It's a different kind of trepidation, and perhaps it's just when this full circle completes that it turns to something else: Satisfaction. Exhilaration. Redemption.