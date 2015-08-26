Winners Revisited - BK Loren

Loren: The other day, I saw a baby goat enter this world for the first time. The night sky in a place so dark that the stars overtake the darkness makes me shiver with joy. I'm grateful to be alive at the same time as all the other people on this planet, and particularly happy to be alive alongside of those I know and love. It's an accident that we (all of us) are sharing this blip of time, and I hope to all the gods that ever did or did not exist that we all make the most of it.