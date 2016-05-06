As you can tell by the [awards and publications below], that New Millennium Writings Literary Award for Poetry was the first of several recognitions of my work from the writing world. In addition, Nikki Giovanni warmly blurbed my first chapbook, Soul Mining, that included the poem "Boxwood" she had selected as the winner of the New Millennium Writings award. Inwardly, that award gave me a lot of go-ahead energy and confidence. I will never forget the phone call from Don Williams. As soon as he identified himself (I was driving at the time I answered), my skin started chilling and my heart clapping.