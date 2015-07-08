NMW Presents "Love Wins" Essay Category

"Special contests like this are a rarity for NMW," says Alexis Williams Carr, Editor and Publisher of New Millennium Writings. "We ran one on the eve of the millennium and another in 2008 to celebrate America's first black president – two other momentous events that impacted our nation and the entire world. We're thrilled to add the Love Wins essay competition to that list and to partner with Free2Luv and Lambda Literary."



Founding Editor Don Williams added, "Events like this truly embody what we have long hoped the New Millennium will bring – a breaking down of barriers, an embrace of tolerance, and an acknowledgement of unity on the planet. This competition is an opportunity for people to share their opinions, reactions and personal stories."