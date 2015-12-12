NMW Honored to Participate in Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Alexis was honored to represent New Millennium Writings and help present Alan Sims with his induction into the East Tennessee Writer’s Hall of Fame on October 22, 2015.
For the past 12 years, Friends of Literacy has honored local authors' contributions to our culture and history, celebrating those who entertain, inspire, and inform us through the written word. Honorees must have either been born in, currently reside in, or have a body of work related to the East Tennessee region.
Past Hall of Fame inductees include Cormac McCarthy, Nikki Giovanni, Marilyn Kallet, Quentin Tarantino, Jon Manchip White, Carson Brewer, James Agee, Wilma Dykeman, David Madden, and NMW Founding Editor Don Williams.
Alan Sims was honored for his work as the Knoxville Urban Guy, his site devoted to day-to-day life in Knoxville, particularly the downtown area. Alan’s passion and concern for The Marble City shine through daily, and it’s become many locals go-to resource for learning about events, trends, and changes in and around Knoxville. It’s valuable work, and New Millennium Writings was thrilled to help celebrate it.
