About poetry, Lane writes: “For me, successful poems are architectures with accessible portals into unanticipated experiences. A poem’s entry point may change each time it is read and as a result bring new facets of emotional engagement for the reader. In this way, I see poems as living conspiracies of unending surprise and change. With this hope in mind, I write poems to be open, inhabited, and made whole by the reader. I stretch narrative and utilize magical realism in my work toward this potential.”