New Millennium's 2016 Pushcart Prize Nominations
NMW Nominates Six Writing Contest Award Winners for:
2016 Pushcart Prize:
Best of the Small Presses XLII
Each year, from among all of our award winners, we must choose only six to nominate for the Pushcart prize. Only literary journals and presses can nominate writers for the Pushcart Prize.
All of our Pushcart nominees won First Place prizes in New Millennium Writings Awards. Each received $1,000, a certificate to document the success, and publication both online and in our print anthology. Congratulations to our nominees and good luck!
“Meanwhile, We Called Ourselves Human,”
Claire Bateman, Poetry
Maureen McLane, celebrated poet and 2014 National Book Award Finalist, served as our guest judge for our 40th contest. McLane had these words of praise for Bateman’s poem:
A poem both philosophical and grounded in this our concrete world, a beautiful unfolding reticulated lyric registration of what it means to live now and in deep time — to dwell briefly and complicatedly as humans in this ‘phenomenal universe’ amidst our ‘patio kitchens and sun room gardens,’ amidst ‘continental drift, the deaths of oceans.’ A ranging, surprising, ambitious poem, with flashes of humor leavening its sometimes Biblical cadences: an unusual combination of intellectual and sensual engagement. Brava!
—Maureen McLane
2014 National Book Award Finalist,
Guest Judge for NMW's 40th Contest
“Knife”
Jackie Davis Martin, Fiction
Perhaps our favorite nomination, this is the story of the man who came to dinner. When a famous writer crashes their party, he brings risk, subterfuge, and creativity back into a life gone dull. But what will he take in return?
“Intruder”
Noah Stetzer, Poetry
It begins with the mystery of a few missing pills…or is it a few too many? A clever take on the unreliable narrator, this poem broods over what to do when the person you most suspect is you.
“The Prophet”
Alexander Weinstein, Flash Fiction
In this age of miracles and marvels, when the next life-changing technology is just a yearly rollout away, what happens when a Messiah appears to show people the new path? Weinstein’s “The Prophet” imagines this occurrence and humankind’s amusing, unsettling reactions to it. Don’t be surprised to catch a glimpse of yourself in this mirror!
“The Miracle Is To Walk This Earth”
Shanna Yetman, Flash Fiction
This vignette centers on a mother’s fear about her young son’s upcoming surgery and the solace she seeks in Buddhism, particularly its slippery and elusive principles of non-attachment and liberation from the cycle of birth and death.
“The Things We Did In Texas”
Nina Varela, Fiction
Varela’s language hums, her landscapes float before one’s eyes, and the love between her characters will make readers’ own hearts throb.
When you grow up in the desert of Texas, you gotta be careful. There's something about the bigness—the pale dirt, the endless cornflower sky, the dry brush and dust storms and the blistering sun —that catches hold of you. Licks across your skin, swallows you and all your broken pieces like a snake swallowing an egg. If you ain't careful, you'll get stuck. The desert will never let you out alive.
About the Pushcart Prize
The Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, published every year since 1976, is the most honored literary project in America.
Since 1976, hundreds of presses and thousands of writers of short stories, poetry and essays have been represented in our annual collections. Each year most of the writers and many of the presses are new to the series. Every volume contains an index of past selections, plus lists of outstanding presses with addresses.
The Pushcart Prize has been a labor of love and independent spirits since its founding. It is one of the last surviving literary co-ops from the 60's and 70's. Our legacy is assured by donations to our Fellowships endowment. Learn more on the Pushcart Prize website.
If you haven't done so, it's time to submit to NMW's current Writing Awards Contest for Poetry, Fiction, Nonfiction, and Flash Fiction. Each winner receives $1,000, is published online and in our print anthology, and may even be nominated for next year’s Pushcart Prize!
Almost done…
We just sent you an email. Please click the link in the email to confirm your subscription!
OKSubscriptions powered by Strikingly