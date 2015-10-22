The rite offered by MCC was called a "holy union," and we were told in no uncertain terms by the church that it was not a wedding—a term which in 1985 even the gay community looked askance at queer folk using. We were, in fact, obliquely asked by the church not to use the word "wedding" at all in relation to the ceremony we were seeking.

We smiled politely and ignored that admonition entirely.

Many of our gay friends were bemused by the entire enterprise. Among the outer-circle friends who veered more towards "acquaintances," there were even sneers: "Why on earth would you do something like this when it isn't even legal?" one friend hissed. "Is it that you've always dreamed of being a bride?" (Well, maybe darling, but that's not really what it's about, just this once.)

In fairness, he had a point. Our "holy union" would not be legally recognized. Like generations of gay men and lesbians before us, we had to painstakingly construct the legal bones of our conjoining using whichever cast-off, second-hand laws related to property and power-of-attorney the straight community deigned to share with us.

With these laws, we would try to protect ourselves as best we could from predatory relatives; from being separated at hospital beds; from the nightmare of having family members we didn't even know paw through the wreckage of our lives in the event of one of our deaths, assigning a gimlet-eyed dollar value to the riches of an invaluable, fully-lived, love-filled life.