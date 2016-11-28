42nd New Millennium Award for Poetry

After a dreamy mid-western childhood I’ve lived most of my life in San Francisco. The exception was one rather glamorous year in Dublin, Ireland. I attended Washington University, where I earned a BA in Humanities, and I’ve completed the coursework for an MA in Poetics.

My current writing project is a series of prose poems based on the life of the famous British mutineer Fletcher Christian. I recently traveled by cargo ship to Pitcairn Island, second most remote place on earth, to meet Christian’s descendants.

My work has recently appeared, or is forthcoming in Bitter Oleander, Laurel Review, Patterson Review, Cloudburst, and American Mustard. My first book will be out from Blue Light Press in 2017.