42nd New Millennium Award for Fiction

A pick-up truck barreling down her neighborhood street interrupts her thoughts. The dented blue truck turns into the driveway. Before she can fully rise, Rudy has run to the kitchen barking, his shaggy ears standing up. Though Berks has never been to her house in the seven years since she and Martin have been living there, he doesn’t hesitate. He takes the little stone footpath from the driveway around the back and calls out her name through the kitchen screen door. He’s in the house by the time she hurries through the living room and down the dark hall, lined with dozens of family photos. When she enters the kitchen, Berks is crouched next to Rudy, rubbing his white and tan polka-dotted belly. Before Alex can say anything to either of them, Berks throws his arms around her. He smells faintly of sweat and something sweet, maybe shaving cream, though his cheek is rough as it grazes hers. He’s still skinny, like he always was, and his hug still feels right. They are both 5’10’’and fit together perfectly. Pulling away from the embrace, he holds tightly to her arms as he says, “Oh my god, look at you. I forgot how beautiful you are.” That disappoints her. The compliment is too generic to be genuine. She wonders if he’s nervous.