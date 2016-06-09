41st Literary Award Winner for Fiction

They listen to their pathetic bodies creaking and a bluegrass cover of 99 Problems. Jody sees a cloud shaped like a cloud and a lioness standing on her hind legs in a field of broccoli, waving hello them. Jody's mother calls to say she felt like taking a break, so the daughter's driving, and then Jody's ex texts to say Good luck. Rob's eyes dart to the text and back to the road. In one smooth motion he wrenches her phone from her hand and tosses it out the window, then before she's had time to react, he says, “I'm sorry. That was stupid of me.” Jody balances the past ten seconds against the past two years, against her own behavior and the way travelling brings out the worst in them both. She tells him he can buy her a new phone tomorrow.