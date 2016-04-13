41st Flash Fiction Award Winner

I inspect my nose: straight, nice, a painless appendage on a friendly face, a face like a puppy dog, like my old man's. The nose of Dora María, Sarita's sister, flattens to her cheeks and pinches a nerve, convulsing her in pain whenever she sneezes. They shattered the whole cartilage when they smashed their rifle butts into her face.

I look down from the mirror and see that except for the mangled hand, the rest of me is in good shape. I'm alive, I got my family out. My wife still loves me. What's there to complain, about an industrial accident where all you lose is three fingers? Dough machines have been known to snatch up arms all the way to the elbow.